How to get a Shotgun in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest offers a unique survival horror experience unmatched by many games today. While the survival elements of the game are thrilling enough, especially making sure you have enough food to survive through the days, the game also offers you a plethora of weapons to defend yourself with. Each weapon in the game serves a different purpose, excelling at specific ranges and tasks.

One of these weapons is the Shotgun, a power-oriented weapon that packs quite a punch. If you are familiar with other survival/action games, you will probably already know that the strength of this weapon lies in its close-combat capabilities. A single shot from the Shotgun can be quite devastating to most enemies in this game.

So how do you get the Shotgun in Sons of the Forest? Here’s what you need to know.

How to get the Shotgun in Sons of the Forest

Image via Endnight Games

Getting the weapon itself will require some prerequisites to be met first. You need to have your GPS tracker to mark the location on the map itself, and will need a shovel because the weapon will have to be dug up. Make sure you have enough supplies on you as well before you leave. Once you’re ready to go, head to the southeast section of the map to find the location of the Shotgun.

As you get closer to the shore, you should notice a makeshift grave on the ground. This one is easy to spot because it is marked by a cross with a red piece of cloth attached to it. Dig up this grave with your shovel to find a dead body inside that holds the Shotgun. For a more accurate look at the exact location on the map, you can check out the video by Syrekx below.

Once you get your hands on the Shotgun, make sure you wield it responsibly. If The Forest is anything to go by, the Shotgun in Sons of the Forest will also have limited ammunition, making it harder to come by, at least in the early portions of the game.

As such, we recommend relying on your Pistol to make it through the rougher patches in the game and only use the Shotgun when you’re absolutely outnumbered or in a bad predicament. It is still one of the most devastating weapons, so it should save you when you run out of options.