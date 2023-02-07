Should you choose a phoenix core, dragon core, or unicorn core wand in Hogwarts Legacy?

A wand chooses a wizard, but in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll have more control over choosing your wand. When you first visit Hogsmeade, you’ll be tasked with picking up the basic supplies you’ll need for your classes, namely your wand. Once you enter Olivander’s store and the wand chooses you, you’ll learn more about the wand’s specifications and you will be able to customize it.

The game will offer you a wand based on your preferences from Harry Potter Fan Club, but you’re free to customize the wand’s style, color, wood type, length, flexibility, and most importantly, core. Style, color, wood type, length, and flexibility are merely aesthetic addition and won’t have any impact on your gameplay, but the wand’s core will influence your gameplay, combat, and your spells.

In total there are three types of wand core you can choose from—dragon heartstring, unicorn hair, and phoenix feather. Let’s take a look at the benefits these wands offer and see if you should choose a phoenix core, dragon core, or unicorn core in Hogwarts Legacy.

Types of wand cores in Hogwarts Legacy

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Wands in Hogwarts Legacy can have only one core and you’ll be able to choose which core you want to use during your first visit to Olivander’s. When the wand finally chooses you, you can customize its style, color, wood type, length, flexibility, and core. While only the core will influence your gameplay, it’s important to choose the core that suits your playstyle best. Here’s the list of all cores available in the game and their perks:

Dragon heartstring core : Dragon heartstring serves as the core of a wand, known for producing powerful magic.

: Dragon heartstring serves as the core of a wand, known for producing powerful magic. Unicorn hair core : The hair of a unicorn serves as the core of a wand, known for producing consistent magic.

: The hair of a unicorn serves as the core of a wand, known for producing consistent magic. Phoenix feather: The feather of a phoenix serves as the core of a wand, capable of producing a great range of magic.

Should you choose a phoenix core, dragon core, or unicorn core wand in Hogwarts Legacy?

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

When choosing a wand core in Hogwarts Legacy, you have to bear in mind all options are viable and will mainly depend on your preferences. Each core has clear advantages and disadvantages, excelling in only one field. Here are the basic instructions on which core should you use.