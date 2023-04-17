How to sign up for the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions limited playtest

On April 17, the developers at Warner Bros. Games made a surprising announcement, coming out to say that Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is currently in development and accepting pre-registrations for a playtest. This was completely out of the blue, as there were no leaks regarding this game whatsoever.

According to the developers, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is a fast-paced, competitive multiplayer game that is coming for both PC and consoles. As the name suggests, this is the long-awaited title that lets fans live out their dream of becoming a Quidditch superstar in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Many fans were disappointed that Hogwarts Legacy, Warner Bros. Games’ latest hit, would not feature Quidditch in any way. However, it seems there was a clear reason why, being the development of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

To find out how you can be one of the first in the world to test drive the new Quidditch experience, check out our guide below.

Signing up for the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions playtest

Calling all Beaters, Chasers, Keepers, and Seekers! Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions limited playtest signups are live now! Sign up at https://t.co/E9cQekLOzV. #QuidditchChampions pic.twitter.com/AQhKfg4NKD — Warner Bros. Games (@wbgames) April 17, 2023

As of right now, Warner Bros. is accepting pre-registrations from players who wish to be a part of an early playtest that is arriving at a currently unspecified date. The company has also made it clear that just because players pre-register does not mean they will gain admittance to the playtest.

If you want to have the best chance at getting into the test, follow the steps below:

Follow the link to the Quidditch Champions website

Enter your birthdate and then sign in or create a WB Games account

Once you are signed in, answer all of the questions presented to you

Press Submit after you answered all of the questions

Wait for the screen that says “Registration Complete”

Join the Discord server if you so wish

After you have completed your registration, there is nothing left for you to do but wait. You will likely hear about your playtest status through the email associated with the account you signed up with. At this time, there is no confirmed date for when the playtest will begin.