Wizards and witches will need to rely on a variety of potions, combat plants, and spells as they take on Ranrok and his henchmen in Hogwarts Legacy. One of the many ferocious plants you can fight side by side in the Harry Potter world with are the Chinese Chomping Cabbages—an aggressive species that bites anyone in proximity.

As you progress through your studies at Hogwarts, professors will give you assignments you’ll need to complete before you can learn more spells. For example, Professor Garlick, Hogwarts’ beloved herbology professor, will assign you the task of acquiring and using all three combat plants (Chinese Chomping Cabbage, Venemous Tentacula, and Mandrake) before she’ll teach you the Flipendo spell. Other side quests, like Kidnapped Cabbage, requires you to deliver cabbages to another NPC—but you first have to have enough in your inventory.

This may leave players wondering where they can find Chinese Chomping Cabbages in Hogwarts Legacy, since the plant isn’t always readily available in the open world.

Where to buy Chinese Chomping Cabbage in Hogwarts Legacy

When you first take Herbology class with Professor Garlick, you’ll be able to pickup a few Chinese Chomping Cabbages as part of the class. If you go through that supply, however, you’ll need to purchase some more, or get lucky and find them in the wild. Although you can find them in crates around the Wizarding World, they can be fairly tough to find—so it’s best you scrape together a few galleons and head on over to Hogsmeade.

Dogweed and Deathcap, the northernmost shop in Hogsmeade, sells Chinese Chomping Cabbages for 300 galleons. You’ll also be able to find Chinese Chomping Cabbages at a few travelling vendors around the open world, although Dogweed and Deathcap is the most reliable store for buying combat plants.

How to grow and harvest Chinese Chomping Cabbages in Hogwarts Legacy

If you’re looking to make the most of your galleons in the long run, the best option is to purchase seeds for Chinese Chomping Cabbages and grow them yourself in the Room of Requirement. You’ll need to first unlock the Room of Requirement, as well as purchase a Spellcraft for a Potting Table with a Medium Pot from Tomes and Scrolls. Chinese Chomping Cabbages require a medium-sized pot, so no other pot size will do.

Once you have both requirements unlocked, head over to the Room of Requirement and conjure a Potting Table with a Medium Pot using the Conjuring spell. Then, select the Chinese Chomping Cabbage option. It’ll take 12 minutes for the plant to grow. Once the timer is up, all you need to do is interact with the table again to harvest the plant.