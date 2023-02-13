Best spell combos to use in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy brings the ultimate magic experience to life as you play through the story that unfolds in Hogwarts during the 1800s. A lot of unfamiliar faces walk the familiar corridors that fans have seen and read about over the years, casting spells and displaying the magic that the series has become synonymous with.

As a fifth-year witch or wizard starting in Hogwarts, you are in a special situation. You have to catch up to the rest of your classmates who have four years’ worth of spell knowledge and experience over you. As such, you are given a crash course of 34 different spells to learn and master, with some usable in combat and others usable out of combat.

Some of these spells work in tandem with each other, so it’s best to cast them one after the other. For best results, we recommend picking up the talents required to strengthen these spells by bolstering their effectiveness or increasing their damage. So which spells would be ideal to use in combos?

Best spell combos in Hogwarts Legacy

While the spell combinations are endless, there are a few which stand out and are easy to execute before you learn some of the more devastating dark arts spells.

1) Disillusionment charm + Petrificus Totalus

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

The first combination is relatively simple to pull off. First, you need to learn the Disillusionment charm from Sebastian during your trip to the restricted section of the library. After this, you will need to learn Petrificus Totalus, the full body-bind curse. Using it as a combo is quite possibly the easiest thing to do because they go well together.

When you’re out of combat, use the Disillusionment charm to turn yourself invisible. Then sneak up on enemies till you’re directly behind them. When you’re close enough, the game will prompt you to use Petrificus Totalus on them, which freezes them and knocks them out instantly. With an upgrade, this spell can be used on multiple enemies clumped together.

We recommend upgrading the Stealth talents if you choose to go down this path to avoid being detected by other enemies as you sneak up on your target.

2) Protego + Stupefy + Control/Force spell

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

This combo is purely used for defensive purposes, but it also works great to distance yourself from particularly annoying enemies. Protego and Stupefy are spells you learn during the prologue of the game, so knowing how to chain a Protego into a Stupefy should be simple enough to stun them. Mix a Force or Control spell into the combination and you have a perfect line of defense.

The best spells to use here would be either Depulso, Descendo, Flipendo, or even Glacius. Depulso and Flipendo can be used to knock enemies off high precipices, ending the fight faster. An upgraded Descendo will not only knock the enemy loopy but also cause a shockwave affecting other enemies. And finally, Glacius will make sure your enemy stays put while you deal with their allies.

If you opted to upgrade your Protego spell, a perfect cast should also break their shields. If you also chose to upgrade your Stupefy spell, it turns into an offensive spell that deals damage. Using this combo often would benefit from upgrades to your chosen Force or Control spell as well, increasing the spell’s utility during the combo.

3) Levioso + Accio + Depulso

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

This is the ideal control combo to use when you want to juggle the enemy for as long as possible. This combination works best in a one-on-one situation with smaller enemies (no trolls or sentinels) who can be easily affected by control spells. You can either start the combination with Accio or Levioso, the choice of which is made easier based on the shield the enemy has up.

If the enemy has a purple shield, use Accio to break it and pull them toward you. If the enemy has a yellow shield, use Levioso to break it and lift them off the ground. Follow that up with three basic casts and before you hit the fourth one, use the other spell that you didn’t start off with to continue the combo. Then hit three more basic casts and follow it up with a Depulso to send them flying.

Similar to the previous combo, if you position the enemy above a ledge, ending the combo with Depulso will send them off the edge, leading to an easy victory. This works even better if the enemy is highly armored or at a higher level than you, thus resulting in a quick conclusion to an otherwise longer fight.

4) Confringo + Glacius + Diffindo

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

Next, we move from control and defense to damage. This combo specializes in outputting a hefty amount of damage while providing some form of control to keep enemies in place. Start off with Confringo to light the enemy ablaze, dealing damage over time. The projectiles released from the main target ricochet to nearby enemies, setting them on fire as well.

This start works particularly well on Inferi and enemies with red shields up. Now that you have a source of damage that persists, pick an enemy to target with Glacius to freeze them to the spot. If your Glacius spell is upgraded, ice shards will hit nearby enemies as well when you fire basic casts on the frozen target. Do this to hit as many clumped enemies as possible.

Finally, fire off a Diffindo to hit the clumped frozen enemies. Diffindo will deal over twice the damage to frozen targets, instantly defeating certain enemies. An upgraded Diffindo will pass through the initial target and hit the enemies behind as well, making it even more effective.

5) Glacius + Petrificus Totalus

Image via Avalanche Studios

The final combo is a very niche combination that can only be used in a one-on-one duel. Provided the enemy isn’t a large enemy and can be frozen by Glacius, first start off with it. Freezing the enemy in place will drop their awareness of you, leading you to be out of combat. Then you can sneak behind the enemy without the need for the Disillusionment charm and use Petrificus Totalus.

This will allow you to instantly defeat an otherwise difficult enemy but it won’t work for bigger enemies like Trolls. It will still take down a good chunk of their health, so it will make the battle easier.