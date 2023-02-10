Hogwarts Legacy Levioso vs. Wingardium Leviosa: Differences & how to unlock each

The spell Wingardium Leviosa is very well known to even non-fans of the Harry Potter franchise, but the Levioso spell is slightly more niche, so to speak.

The essence of both these spells is basically the same, but in a way, they serve quite different purposes to wizards and witches looking to use them.

If you’re looking to understand what these spells do and just how they are different from each other, continue reading our guide—we’re even telling you how you can learn these two spells in Hogwarts Legacy.

Differences between Levioso and Wingardium Leviosa in Hogwarts Legacy

Levioso is essentially the older, outdated version of the Wingardium Leviosa spell, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have its uses; far from that, truthfully.

Levioso works as an amazing option for combat in Hogwarts Legacy. You get the spell incredibly early on in the game, back in Professor Hecate’s class, letting you utilize it in combat by lifting enemies off the ground and keeping them levitated—rendered defenseless—allowing you to bombard them with an array of different spells.

If you happen to be up against an enemy possessing a yellow shield, you can use the Levioso spell to break it and leave them prone to incoming attacks.

Wingardium Leviosa, on the other hand, is learned a little later through Professor Garlick’s Assignment. It can simply be thought of as the new and improved version of Levioso, letting you make various objects float in the air and move around as well. You can cast the spell and control which direction they’ll crash into.

Even though this is the case, a big downside for Wingardium Leviosa is that it can only make inanimate objects float and move around, whereas Levioso is able to suspend living beings up in the air as well.

How to unlock the Levioso spell in Hogwarts Legacy

Levioso is unlocked early on in the campaign through the very first Defense Against the Dark Arts class conducted by Professor Hecate.

After a little mess started by the students, Professor Hecate bursts in and stops a dragon skull from falling to the ground using the Levioso spell. After this, a cutscene plays in which Professor Hecate will explain and teach you the Levioso charm.

All you need to do is follow the on-screen prompts in a timely manner to learn and unlock Levioso.

How to unlock the Wingardium Leviosa spell in Hogwarts Legacy

To unlock Wingardium Leviosa, you will need to complete Professor Garlick’s Assignment One, wherein you will need to find and use Venomous Tentacula and Mandrake in combat.

Once you’ve completed these objectives, head back to Professor Garlick who will reward you by teaching you the Wingardium Leviosa spell.