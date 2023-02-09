There are a combination of spells you need to use in this part of the quest.

If you’re playing Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll soon realize that you can’t just wander around the open world because you need to make progress by completing quests in order to unlock new features, upgrade your character, and get coins to buy all the cool stuff you’ll come across.

One of the most important main quests of Hogwarts Legacy is ‘The High Keep’ quest, in which you meet with Natty at Falbarton Castle in the Highlands. Before you head there, you must have completed Professor Garlick’s Assignment 1 because you’ll need to cast Wingardium Leviosa during the quest and be at least level 17.

A lot of Hogwarts Legacy players are having a hard time completing the part of the quest in which your wizard or witch needs to climb the battlements in order to move on and continue completing the quest.

This part isn’t hard, but Hogwarts Legacy doesn’t do a great job of letting players know what they must do there. In case you can’t climb the battlements in ‘The High Keep’ quest, here’s what you should do to move forward.

How to climb the battlements in Hogwarts Legacy’s The High Keep quest

The main gate will be locked, so your character needs to find a way to climb the walls of the battlements and enter the Gatehouse to continue ‘The High Keep’ quest.

All you have to do is use Depulso in the device next to the small gate and that will unlock the room. Inside that room, there’s a crate you must pick up to climb the battlements. Use Diffindo to pull the crate toward you outside the room and place it on the side.

After that part is done, cast Wingardium Leviosa so the crate floats up enough for you to climb the walls of the battlements and continue the rest of ‘The High Keep’ quest.