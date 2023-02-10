How to level up Alohamora in Hogwarts Legacy

Among the plethora of spells that you can learn in Hogwarts Legacy is the evergreen Alohomora spell.

This spell is incredibly useful because it lets you unlock doors and chests, leading you to invaluable rewards or letting you make crucial progress in the story. Doors and chests have an increasing amount of levels though, and to unlock the higher levels of chests and doors, you will need your Alohomora skill leveled up.

Want to find out how to do just that? We’ve got you covered.

How to increase Alohomora skill level in Hogwarts Legacy

Image via Avalanche Software

If your goal is to increase your Alohomora spell’s skill level in Hogwarts Legacy, you will need to take on and complete side quests for The Caretaker.

Tackle ‘The Man Behind the Moons’ side quest, which will be available to you after you complete The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament story mission. For this side quest, you will need to bring Demiguise Moons from Demiguise Statues, which you will find in the open world back to The Caretaker to further your Alohomora skill level to levels two and three to unlock the higher-level doors.

Something that you need to keep in mind is that these Moons can only be collected at night, so you can use the wait function on the map screen to wait till it turns dark. Usually, you can find the Demiguise Moon Statues behind locked doors, so keep an eye out for those in particular.

You will need to get nine of these Moons back to The Caretaker to unlock Alohomora level two, and then another 13 to unlock Alohomora level three.

The first two can be found in the Faculty Wing as part of the quest, and the rest will have to be acquired through the open world, as we’ve mentioned.

How to lockpick and unlock doors in Hogwarts Legacy

Okay, you’ve got the Moons back to The Caretaker and you’ve upped your skill level for Alohomora; that’s great and all, but do you know how to properly use the spell to lockpick and unlock doors in the first place?

The game explains this mechanic, but pretty badly, so we’re sure it was hardly of any use to players. It is, however, quite easy to execute, all you need to do is follow the simple steps below: