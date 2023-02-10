There are quite a few magical beasts in Hogwarts Legacy, some of which can be found, caught, and tamed—becoming something akin to a pet that hangs out in the Room of Requirement. Once caught, they can also be used to collect things like shedded feathers and other materials, which come in handy when creating potions and other bits and pieces.

But did you know you can sell beasts? In fact, it’s one of the best ways to make a ton of Galleons—the main currency used in Hogwarts Legacy and the extended Harry Potter universe.

To do that, however, you’ll need to know where.

Where to sell beasts in Hogwarts Legacy

There’s only one place to sell beasts in Hogwarts Legacy. It’s at the Brood and Peck in Hogsmeade. They sell for quite a bit, too—120 Galleons, to be exact—so, it’s definitely worth your time. You can find the exact location in the picture below.

Image via Avalanche Software

It’s important to note you’ll need to have acquired the nab-sack by completing ‘The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and The Loom’ quest to be able to catch and sell them, but that happens relatively early in the Hogwarts Legacy story.

The more unwanted beasts you sell, the faster you’ll rack up savings, and in turn, the more powerful your witch or wizard will become. It’s a surefire way to streamline the process.