Hogwarts Legacy lockpicking guide: Lockpick minigame tips, how to unlock locks

It can be tricky, but these pointers will help.

The vast, open world of Hogwarts Legacy means there are plenty of doors and chests to open, most of which lead to valuable loot. The problem, however, is that some of them are locked.

Fear not, though. Hogwarts Legacy has a lockpicking mechanic for this very reason. It becomes available once you obtain Alohomora, the unlocking spell, by progressing through the main story to the point where you complete The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament quest.

But while that part is simple, lockpicking itself can be tricky. That’s because it doesn’t happen simply by casting the spell. Instead, it happens via a mini-game that is surprisingly difficult.

How to unlock locks and lockpick in Hogwarts Legacy

In order to unlock locks and lockpick in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll need to complete a minigame that requires you to align green and red sparks in the correct positions, allowing the cogs to spin.

Console players can do that by using the analog sticks. PC players, on the other hand, need to use Q and E.

As for how to find the correct position, this is the best way to do it:

Focus on the green spark on the outer part of the wheel first.

Move it around until the cogs in the bottom right corner start to move. That means you’re on the right track.

Eventually, a green spark will appear inside them. Once that happens, it means it’s in the right position.

Do the process again with the red spark on the inner part of the wheel.

The cog in the middle will illuminate red once you’ve found the right position.

After that, hold it there until the unlocking animation starts to happen. Then you’re done!

Lockpicking in Hogwarts Legacy can be a little time-consuming, especially when it comes to the more difficult ones, but knowing how it works makes the trial-and-error process much easier.