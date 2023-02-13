Can you reset your Talents in Hogwarts Legacy?

Talents are something you unlock near the middle of Hogwarts Legacy, but they are crucial to progression. This part of the game can be thought of as your skill tree; you can unlock new Talents to further enhance your existing abilities. There are some Talents you should prioritize, especially if you’re going for a certain build.

However, what if midway through Hogwarts Legacy you want to change your current build? This can be quite problematic, as Talent Points are hard to come by, especially with how slowly you level up.

Some players have floated the question of resetting their Talents in Hogwarts Legacy, as it would be a big help to players who want to alter their builds on the fly.

Unfortunately, you are currently unable to reset your Talents. This ability, often referred to as the “respec” system, is not something that’s been talked about by the developers thus far, despite some players asking for it to be included.

An example of a Talent section in Hogwarts Legacy. | Provided by Warner Bros

An educated guess as to why players can’t reset their Talents is because you can eventually unlock all of them in Hogwarts Legacy. While it might be frustrating to want to swap points from one Talent section to the other, if you play enough, you will be able to acquire all of the Talents by the end of the game.

Of course, this might require you to take on side missions and find extra Field Guide Pages to earn additional XP for any required levels. However, the ability to unlock every Talent is present.

Perhaps the devs will consider the community’s feedback and add a respec system for Talents in the future. For now, though, players should be careful what Talents they spend their points on in Hogwarts Legacy, as those decisions are permanent.