Should you pull for Robin or Topaz and Numby in Honkai: Star Rail?

With Honkai: Star Rail’s version 2.2 released, the first phase features Robin’s “Just Intonation” and Topaz and Numby’s “Sunset Clause” banners. While the choice might be difficult, we’re here to help you make the right decision.

Collecting characters in Honkai is a way to make your account stronger, but sometimes, the choice can be difficult because every character is unique and valuable in their own way. But some units outshine others in terms of value. Here’s whether you should choose Robin or Topaz and Numby.

Should you pull for Robin in Honkai: Star Rail?

Her melody is the embodiment of the Harmony. Image via HoYoverse

Born on Penacony, the planet of festivities, Robin is an elegant singer with a beautiful voice. She’s a new five-star Physical character in Honkai version 2.2 who follows the Path of Harmony. With her being a Harmony character, Robin excels at providing massive buffs to her entire team, making her one of the best supports in the game. Robin is a great addition to your account if you’re looking for a strong support character who can buff your team and give them an extra turn.

Robin pros and cons

Pros

She’s one of the best support characters in the game.

She can provide big buffs and utility for the entire team.

Besides buffing her team, Robin also deals passive damage.

She’s very free-to-play friendly and easy to build.

As a Harmony character, she can be used in a lot of teams.

Has a lot of Light Cone options.

Cons

She doesn’t generate Skill Points during her Ultimate.

She hasa tough competition with other Harmony characters like Ruan Mei and Sparkle.

Should you pull for Topaz and Numby in Honkai: Star Rail?

Always precise, always on time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The IPC executive and one of the Ten Stonehearts finally returns, with the first phase of Honkai Patch 2.2 featuring her first rerun banner. Topaz and Numby are a formidable duo who follow the Path of Hunt. As a Fire unit of the Hunt, Topaz is a DPS character who shines in follow-up attack teams. She is usually played with another follow-up attack DPS due to her ability to buff them. She an take down bosses fast with her offensive capabilities and strong follow-up attacks. While she excels in single-target damage, she struggles in AoE situations..

Topaz and Numby pros and cons

Pros

They are strong in single-target combat and taking down bosses.

They can be played as a secondary DPS and are very easy to use.

Besides dealing damage, they also buff follow-up attacks of all characters.

They have low Ultimate cost.

Cons

They struggle in AoE situations.

They have limited team options since they prefer follow-up attack units only.

They’re hard to build because you need to balance her stats.

They don’t have a lot of free-to-play-friendly Light Cone options.

Heavily outperformed by other DPS characters.

Should you get Robin or Topaz and Numby in Honkai: Star Rail?

Overall, both characters have advantages and flaws, and it all comes down to what your account needs. If you lacking in the DPS category and you’re looking to build a team that specializes in follow-up attacks, Topaz and Numby are your best option. But support characters have proven time and time again to be more future-proof, and given how Robin is a stacked Harmony unit, she has a slight edge over Topaz in terms of value.

