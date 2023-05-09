How to delete your Honkai: Star Rail account

If you joined the Astral Express to the Honkai: Star Rail world but now regret it and don’t want to be associated with the game, you have the option to delete your account. It’s simple, but it’s irreversible, so be sure if you really want to do it.

If you are having an addiction problem with the gacha system of Honkai: Star Rail, for example, deleting your account is a good option to help you overcome it.

Here is every step to delete your Honkai: Star Rail account:

You’ll need to open the game one last time. Pres Esc to open the menu in-game or click on the phone icon in the top-left corner. Select the Settings. Select the Account Settings tab — it’s the fourth icon. Click on the “Go” button in the User Center option. Once the page opens, click on the “Requesting Account Deletion” button.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

After you follow these steps, you won’t be able to access your HoYoverse account again. All the data that uses this account will be permanently deleted and can’t be recovered.

If you play Genshin Impact, for example, I would urge you to make sure you are not using the same account. Otherwise, you might lose access to both games and will have to start over.

If you don’t want to play the game anymore, you can just not logging instead of deleting the account altogether, but if you wish to start all over using the same e-mail, then your only option is to delete it.