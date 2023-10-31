Honkai: Star Rail Dr. Ratio banner: Release date, kit, abilities, and more

Dr. Ratio is an upcoming playable unit in Honkai: Star Rail, and although it’ll be a while before he officially arrives, there’s a lot you can learn about him ahead of time to prepare for his launch.

If his unique name has you intrigued and you want to start saving ahead of his debut, then you’ll want to consider everything there is to know about Dr Ratio’s banner including his abilities, his overall kit, his release date, and all the other extra details we know so far.

Dr. Ratio element in Honkai: Star Rail

Dr. Ratio has Imaginary powers which means his skillset will be capable of inflicting the imprisonment debuff, and all of his abilities will have Imaginary damage integrated into them.

Dr. Ratio path in Honkai: Star Rail

The symbol for The Hunt path is displayed alongside Dr. Ratio on his artwork, meaning he’s part of this path. Previous leaks seemingly suggested he might be part of The Erudution, but his official artwork confirms he is tied to The Hunt and will primarily be focused on single-target damage because of this.

Dr. Ratio rarity in Honkai: Star Rail

Dr. Ratio’s splash artwork confirmed him to be a limited five-star character which means he will only ever be obtainable for about three weeks at a time whenever his featured banner is live with the first opportunity being in Version 1.6.

Dr. Ratio abilities in Honkai: Star Rail

Dr. Ratio’s abilities leaked a while ago, but the exact specifics and statistics of them have since been taken down. The overall functions of how his abilities work are still around though, so here is a general outline of Dr. Ratio’s leaked abilities.

Basic attack: Deals an amount of Imaginary-based damage against a single selected opponent.

Deals an amount of Imaginary-based damage against a single selected opponent. Skill: Applies one of Dr. Ratio’s talent effects on the selected enemy then deals Imaginary damage equal to a specified amount of Dr. Ratio’s attack against the selected opponent.

Applies one of Dr. Ratio’s talent effects on the selected enemy then deals Imaginary damage equal to a specified amount of Dr. Ratio’s attack against the selected opponent. Ultimate: Deals some of Dr. Ratio’s attack as Imaginary damage against the selected target. Additionally, it activates a specific marked ability on the same target for a number of turns. When he uses his skill against a marked opponent, the maximum number of times his talent effect can be activated is then raised. When the turn of the marked opponent concludes, Dr. Ratio immediately receives another turn. This effect is only active on the most recent target he uses his Ultimate move on.

Deals some of Dr. Ratio’s attack as Imaginary damage against the selected target. Additionally, it activates a specific marked ability on the same target for a number of turns. When he uses his skill against a marked opponent, the maximum number of times his talent effect can be activated is then raised. When the turn of the marked opponent concludes, Dr. Ratio immediately receives another turn. This effect is only active on the most recent target he uses his Ultimate move on. Talent: When a skill is used, one of five different effects is randomly activated. When attacking, a follow-up attack for Imaginary damage is activated. This can be triggered once each turn. Dr. Ratio also receives a buff for a couple of turns. This buff can be a critical rate boost, an attack boost, a critical damage boost, or a speed boost.

When a skill is used, one of five different effects is randomly activated. When attacking, a follow-up attack for Imaginary damage is activated. This can be triggered once each turn. Dr. Ratio also receives a buff for a couple of turns. This buff can be a critical rate boost, an attack boost, a critical damage boost, or a speed boost. Technique: Dr. Ratio creates a field around him which then taunts nearby opponents. If Dr. Ratio initiates combat while there are foes within the field, their speed will then be decreased for a number of turns.

Characters in The Hunt excel at dealing single-target damage. Image via miHoYo

Dr. Ratio kit in Honkai: Star Rail

Dr. Ratio’s kit is focused around him being a DPS-oriented character since he is part of The Hunt path and wields powerful Imaginary powers. Based on what is currently known about his skillset, he seems to solely work as a damage dealer like Seele or Topaz and Numby, although this could change before he officially releases.

Dr. Ratio personality in Honkai: Star Rail

Dr. Ratio is described by the devs as a “candid and self-centered” individual who places a lot of emphasis on intellectualism. He’s an Intelligentsia Guild member who has “demonstrated unparalleled intelligence and talent since his youth.”

The signature quote shared alongside his splash art was, “The most annoying thing about idiocy is that you can’t explain it to an idiot,” so Dr. Ratio doesn’t seem to take kindly to stupidity or foolishness.

At the same time, he “firmly believes” anyone can learn and improve since “intellect and creativity are not confined to geniuses.”

Dr. Ratio ultimately hopes to “distribute knowledge to the entire universe to cure the persistent disease named ignorance.”

"Extraterrestrial Satellite Communication" Dr. Ratio



"The most annoying thing about idiocy is that you can't explain it to an idiot."

A candid and self-centered Intelligentsia Guild member, who often conceals his appearance with a strange plaster sculpture.

He demonstrated… pic.twitter.com/Fpw4hCs2XN — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) October 31, 2023

Since miHoYo unveiled Dr. Ratio’s artwork and his ridiculous name on Oct. 31, he will be arriving in the Version 1.6 update. The exact release date for this update hasn’t been announced just yet, but if everything stays on track, it should be released on Dec. 20, 2023.

This means Dr. Ratio could potentially launch with the update itself or instead be the phase two banner, meaning he would arrive about three weeks later if Raiden Mei launches on Dec. 20. Because of this, you can expect to see Dr. Ratio arrive either late December 2023 or early January 2024.