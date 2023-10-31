Honkai: Star Rail players can’t take this upcoming character seriously—because of his name

On Oct. 31, miHoYo unveiled a new set of playable characters arriving in Honkai: Star Rail’s 1.6 update. And while two of these recruits are perfectly normal, one is not quite like the rest and players refuse to take him seriously simply because of his name.

This character is Dr. Ratio who will be the first five-star Imaginary Hunt recruit, and he’ll also beat March 7th out as the new character with the most ridiculous name.

"Extraterrestrial Satellite Communication" Dr. Ratio



"The most annoying thing about idiocy is that you can't explain it to an idiot."

A candid and self-centered Intelligentsia Guild member, who often conceals his appearance with a strange plaster sculpture.

In his splash artwork, Dr. Ratio is literally holding out his hand in an L, so it almost feels like his name has to be part of an intentional joke designed by the devs.

The jokes could effortlessly write themselves with him between his name and his signature pose in the splash art and players have eagerly jumped at the opportunity, making jokes and edits for him. One player cropped his splash art and added “L+Ratio” under it to make a stellar meme.

Over on Reddit, another player imagined what a visit with Dr. Ratio might look like and said he would diagnose you “with a severe case of L” and “prescribe a daily dose of “ratio + skill issue + maidenless + cope and seethe + cry about it.”

It’s just hard to take someone with the name Dr. Ratio seriously, although he seems to be a highly intellectual individual dedicated to pursuing knowledge despite his goofy name.

In his character announcement, the signature quote accompanying him is “The most annoying thing about idiocy is that you can’t explain it to an idiot,” so he doesn’t seem to tolerate nonsense.

Because of this, Dr. Ratio probably wouldn’t enjoy how the community is reacting to his name, but players certainly are.

Another player is hoping we’ll have the chance to face Dr. Ratio in some kind of boss fight as has been the case with other playable characters like Kafka, simply so they can choose to lose to to him and say they got ratioed by him.

While Dr. Ratio is the character players are most eagerly talking about, two other characters were also unveiled for the 1.6 update.

The other five-star character debuting in this update is Raiden Mei, an Ice Harmony recruit. Four-star Quantum Destruction unit Xueyi will also join one of the two characters on their banner as a featured four-star, although which banner she will be on hasn’t been revealed yet.

You can get ratioed by Dr. Ratio when he arrives in Version 1.6 which is expected to be released around Dec. 20, 2023. Raiden Mei and Xueyi are also debuting in this update, so Dr. Ratio will either be the featured character in the first half of the update followed by Raiden Mei, or vice versa which means he could release anywhere from December to January.