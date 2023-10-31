Honkai: Star Rail players can’t take this upcoming character seriously—because of his name

It's pretty goofy.

Raiden Mei, Dr. Ratyio, and Xueyi featured in their splash art.
Images via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

On Oct. 31, miHoYo unveiled a new set of playable characters arriving in Honkai: Star Rail’s 1.6 update. And while two of these recruits are perfectly normal, one is not quite like the rest and players refuse to take him seriously simply because of his name.

This character is Dr. Ratio who will be the first five-star Imaginary Hunt recruit, and he’ll also beat March 7th out as the new character with the most ridiculous name.

In his splash artwork, Dr. Ratio is literally holding out his hand in an L, so it almost feels like his name has to be part of an intentional joke designed by the devs.

The jokes could effortlessly write themselves with him between his name and his signature pose in the splash art and players have eagerly jumped at the opportunity, making jokes and edits for him. One player cropped his splash art and added “L+Ratio” under it to make a stellar meme.

Over on Reddit, another player imagined what a visit with Dr. Ratio might look like and said he would diagnose you “with a severe case of L” and “prescribe a daily dose of “ratio + skill issue + maidenless + cope and seethe + cry about it.”

It’s just hard to take someone with the name Dr. Ratio seriously, although he seems to be a highly intellectual individual dedicated to pursuing knowledge despite his goofy name.

In his character announcement, the signature quote accompanying him is “The most annoying thing about idiocy is that you can’t explain it to an idiot,” so he doesn’t seem to tolerate nonsense.

Because of this, Dr. Ratio probably wouldn’t enjoy how the community is reacting to his name, but players certainly are.

Another player is hoping we’ll have the chance to face Dr. Ratio in some kind of boss fight as has been the case with other playable characters like Kafka, simply so they can choose to lose to to him and say they got ratioed by him.

While Dr. Ratio is the character players are most eagerly talking about, two other characters were also unveiled for the 1.6 update.

The other five-star character debuting in this update is Raiden Mei, an Ice Harmony recruit. Four-star Quantum Destruction unit Xueyi will also join one of the two characters on their banner as a featured four-star, although which banner she will be on hasn’t been revealed yet.

You can get ratioed by Dr. Ratio when he arrives in Version 1.6 which is expected to be released around Dec. 20, 2023. Raiden Mei and Xueyi are also debuting in this update, so Dr. Ratio will either be the featured character in the first half of the update followed by Raiden Mei, or vice versa which means he could release anywhere from December to January.

Author

Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.

