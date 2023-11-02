Guinaifen is a strong Nihility damage-over-time focused unit capable of helping you chip away at any enemy’s health in Honkai: Star Rail. She has a solid starting skillset, but you can make her even better by granting her the best Light Cone you can obtain.

The Fire Nihility character Guinaifen isn’t too difficult to build, but she doesn’t entirely line up with what her path is supposed to be, so here’s what you need to know to choose the best Light Cone for her.

What is the best Light Cone for Guinaifen in Honkai: Star Rail?

The best Light Cone for Guinaifen is Patience Is All You Need, which is Kafka’s signature five-star one. This Light Cone will bolster her overall skillset best and also grant significant statistical increases to her attack and health points.

What are the best Light Cones for Guinaifen in Honkai: Star Rail?

The best Light Cones for Guinaifen are ones capable of enhancing her Nihility skillset, which primarily means building her attack and effect hit rate. All of Guinaifen’s skills scale off of her attack, so enhancing this statistic will bolster her overall skillset to build her damage over time, which is the most powerful part of her kit.

Even though Guinaifen is a Nihility character, she falls into the trap many Honkai: Star Rail characters do where they don’t match up with what their path is supposed to be. Because of this, she’s more focused on dishing out damage similar to a Nihility character like Kafka than impairing the enemy with debuffs like Pela.

The Fire Nihility character excels at dealing damage against opponents over time. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Best five-star Light Cones for Guinaifen in Honkai: Star Rail

The best way you can bolster Guinaifen’s skillset is to grant her a strong five-star Light Cone capable of making her perform to the best of her ability on the battlefield. These won’t be easy to obtain, but the boosts they’ll provide for Guinaifen will be worth it.

Of the available options, the best five-star Light Cone you can equip Guinaifen with is Patience Is All You Need.

Patience Is All You Need

“Spider Web” ability: Increases the damage dealt by the equipping character by 24 percent. After each attack made by the wearer, speed is increased by 4.8 percent and this effect can accumulate up to three stacks. If the wearer hits an opponent who is not already affected by erode then there is a 100 percent base chance erode will be inflicted on them. Erode inflicts enemies with shock and increases the Lightning damage they take over time based on 60 percent of the equipping character’s attack at the beginning of each turn. This effect lasts for one turn.

The Patience Is All You Need Light Cone has a well-rounded skillset capable of bolstering Guinaifen’s overall abilities quite powerfully. It boosts her general damage output and also helps her inflict better damage over time through erode.

Solitary Healing

“Chaos Elixir” ability: Increases the equipping recruit’s break effect by 20 percent. When the wearer uses their Ultimate, their damage over time is increased by 24 percent for two turns and when an enemy affected by their damage over time is defeated, the wearer has four energy restored.

The strongest part of Guinaifen’s skillset is the damage she deals to chip away at her opponent’s health over time, so the effects of Solitary Healing are a great boost for her.

She’s a highly talented street performer. Image via miHoYo

Incessant Rain

“Mirage of Reality” ability: Increases the wearer’s effect hit rate by 24 percent. When the equipping character deals damage against an opponent who has three or more debuffs active on them, their critical rate is then increased by 12 percent. Whenever the wearer uses their basic attack, skill, or Ultimate there is a 100 percent chance of activating an Aether Code on a randomly selected target that doesn’t already have one. Enemies who have an Aether Code active on them take 12 percent increased damage for one turn.

Incessant Rain can be a strong option for Guinaifen since it increases her effect hit rate and damage against debuffed enemies. It also allows her to apply an additional debuff special to this Light Cone, which is Aether Code.

In the Name of the World

“Inheritor” Ability: Increases the equipping character’s damage against debuffed enemies by 24 percent. When the wearer uses their skill, the effect hit rate of this attack is boosted by 18 percent and attack is raised by 24 percent.

Although In the Name of the World is Welt’s signature Light Cone, it works quite well for Guinaifen too. Her damage, attack, and effect hit rate will all be raised through it.

Best four-star Light Cones for Guinaifen in Honkai: Star Rail

Five-star Light Cones are pretty tough to obtain, so you’ll likely have a four-star one on Guinaifen for a while as you work to obtain a better one. Luckily, there are a few strong four-star options for her.

The best four-star Light Cone for Guinaifen is Good Night and Sleep Well, which complements her overall abilities best.

Good Night and Sleep Well

“Toiler” ability: For every debuff the opponent has, the damage the equipping character deals against them is increased by 12 percent for up to three stacks. This ability also applies to damage over time.

You can boost Guinaifen’s damage by equipping her with Good Night and Sleep Well, which will enhance her damage output based on how many debuffs the opposing target has. Her Nihility skillset should grant debuffs frequently, so you’ll be dealing increased damage regularly too.

Thanks to her, Nihility is the first path to have all seven elements. Image via miHoYo

Eyes of the Prey

“Self-Confidence” ability: Increases the wearer’s damage over time by 24 percent and boosts their effect hit rate by 20 percent.

The effects of Eyes of the Prey are very simple and straightforward, but they’re also immensely powerful for Guinaifen. This Light Cone is a highly reliable way to grant her general increases, which will stay active all the time rather than only appearing conditionally as some other Light Cone effects do.

We Will Meet Again

“A Discourse in Arms” ability: After the wearer uses a basic attack or skill they deal bonus damage equal to 48 percent of their attack. This damage will be dealt against a randomly selected opponent who has previously been attacked.

If you’re specifically seeking to increase Guinaifen’s damage-dealing abilities, We Will Meet Again might be the Light Cone you want to grant her. This allows her to deal increased damage based on her attack, which should be a well-built area of her skillset anyway since she scales off it.

Best three-star Light Cones for Guinaifen in Honkai: Star Rail

Guinaifen won’t be great if you equip her with a three-star Light Cone. But if your luck isn’t allowing you to obtain any better ones, then you might have to temporarily use one as a placeholder.

The best three-star Light Cone and the only one that really works for Guinaifen is Void.

Void

“Fallen” ability: At the beginning of a battle, the wearer’s effect hit rate is boosted by 20 percent for three turns.

Effect hit rate is an important part of enhancing Guinaifen’s Nihility skillset, so Void is a decent placeholder for her. You’ll want to superimpose as many copies of this Light Cone together as you can since it will be quite weak otherwise.