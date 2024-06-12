Gallagher is a security officer of the Bloodhound Family and an experienced bartender in Honkai: Star Rail. When he’s not mixing drinks, Gallagher supports his team with his fighting capabilities.

To fully understand how this bartender works, here’s the best Gallagher build in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to build Gallagher in Honkai: Star Rail

Time to spice things up a bit. Image via HoYoverse

Gallagher is a four-star support in Honkai, who made his debut on planet Penacony. He’s a fire unit who follows the path of Abundance, meaning that he excels in healing and keeping his team alive. Besides his massive heals, Gallagher also specializes in debuffing opponents by increasing their Break Effect chance. He’s one of the best four-star units in Honkai, and to use his kit to its full potential, you need to equip him with proper Light Cones, Relic and Planar Ornaments sets and level up his Traces.

Light Cones

Different Light Cones with different flavors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Light Cones are weapons of characters, and they are an essential part of any build. As a follower of Harmony, you can only equip Gallagher with Harmony Light Cones, and he has a ton of great options for both free-to-play players and light spenders.

Here are the best Light Cones for Gallagher:

Night of Fright (five-star)

What is Real? (four-star)

Echoes of the Coffin (five-star)

Perfect Timing (four-star)

Night of Fright is HuoHuo’s signature Light Cone, but it’s also Gallagher’s best in slot. It increases his Energy Regeneration by 12 percent and restores health to all allies that use Ultimates. Additionally, this Light Cone buffs the attack whenever Gallagher heals a party member.

If you don’t have Huohuo’s Light Cone, then What is Real is a great alternative, and it matches Gallagher’s kit. This Light Cone increases Gallagher’s Break Effect by 24 percent and restores two percent of Gallagher’s max health. It’s a free-to-play four-star Light Cone that you can get from the Forgotten Hall Store.

Overall, any Light Cone that offers healing and decent utility is perfect for Gallagher.

Trace priority

Ascended and ready to rumble. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gallagher scales with Break Effect, which means that you need to take him up to 80 and unlock all his Traces to use his kit to its full potential. While on most supports, basic attacks are not important, Gallagher is a bit different. Because his Ultimate only applies a debuff for two turns, it doesn’t scale with levels, so you can ignore it.

Here are the abilities you should focus on:

His Skill is your top priority, as it’s the biggest heal you get from Gallagher.

His Talent is also crucial because it increases the Break Effect damage by 6 percent and passively restores 80 health.

Basic Attack has an enhanced state where Gallagher deals increased fire damage, so it’s worth leveling.

Since his entire kit revolves around healing and Break Effect, be sure to level all the mentioned abilities to maximize his value.

Relics and Planar Ornaments

Mixed drinks and mixed stats. Image via HoYoverse

Once you level up his Traces, it’s time to put them to good use, and the best way to increase their utility is with proper Relic and Planar Ornament sets. Since his Break Effect scaling converts into healing, you want Relics and Planar Ornaments that offer a ton of utility.

Here are the best Relic and Planar Ornament sets for Gallagher:

Thief of Shooting Meteor (four-piece)

Fleet of the Ageless (two-piece)

The four-piece Thief of Shooting Meteor is Gallagher’s best option since it offers all the extra utility he needs. This set increases Gallagher’s Break Effect by 36 percent, and whenever Gallagher inflicts a weakness on the opponent, he restores three energy, making it his best in slot set.

Two-piece Fleet of the Ageless is a perfect Planar Ornament to match Gallagher’s Relics. It increases his health by 12 percent and the attack of all party members by eight percent. You can get this set from World three of the Simulated Universe.

Relic and Planar Ornament stats and substats

As a healer who scales with Break Effect, Gallagher is easy to build. Here are the following stats you should get when farming his Relic and Planar sets:

Body : Outgoing Healing or Break Effect

: Outgoing Healing or Break Effect Feet : Speed

: Speed Sphere : HP% or DEF%

: HP% or DEF% Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate or Break Effect

Both Outgoing Healing and Break Effect are equally important, and they boost his healing capabilities, so you should aim for those substats.

Best Gallagher Eidolons

He deserves them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Gallagher is a pretty good unit, even without Eidolons, some of them are nice to have since they are massive quality-of-life improvements. Gallagher’s Eidolons one and two are his best ones, as they increase his Energy Regeneration and add a cleansing debuff to his kit. Since he’s a four-star character, you’ll get his Eidolons sooner or later, but his first two are a decent stopping point.

