Huohuo has a uniquely powerful healing skillset sure to help you conquer any battle you’re struggling with in Honkai: Star Rail, but you’ll find her to be an even more impressive ally when you grant her a strong Light Cone.

Since Huohuo has a fairly flexible supporting skillset, you have a wide range of options when deciding what kind of Light Cone you want to equip her with. Here are all of the best Light Cone options for Huohuo so you can ensure her skillset lends itself to your team as you want it to.

What is the best Light Cone for Huohuo in Honkai: Star Rail?

If you want to make your Huohuo as powerful as she can possibly be, the best Light Cone you can grant her is Night of Fright. This five-star Light Cone is a limited-time one and was designed by the devs specifically to complement Huohuo’s skillset, so it is the overall strongest choice for her.

What are the best Light Cones for Huohuo in Honkai: Star Rail?

The best Light Cones for Huohuo are those capable of enhancing her healing and support abilities. This means building her outgoing healing and general support abilities, including factors like boosting her teammate’s attacks, providing energy, or otherwise contributing to the overall success and effectiveness of her allies.

Best five-star Light Cones for Huohuo in Honkai: Star Rail

Supplying Huohuo with a five-star Light Cone is the only way to truly maximize her potential, so if you can obtain one for her, then it will be well worth the effort.

Of the available options, Huohuo’s best five-star Light Cone is Night of Fright.

Night of Fright

“Deep, Deep Breaths” ability: Raises the wearer’s energy regeneration rate by 12 percent. When an ally uses their Ultimate, the equipping character restores health points to whichever teammate has the lowest health points based on 10 percent of the healed recruit’s maximum health points. When the equipping character bestows healing to an ally, the healed recruit’s attack is then increased by 2.4 percent. This effect can stack up to five times and will be activated for two turns.

Night of Fright delivers everything you could want in a Light Cone for Huohuo as it boosts her energy restoration rate, supplies healing regularly, and enhances her teammate’s attacks. As far as signature Light Cones go, Huohuo’s is certainly one of the stronger ones and is worth pulling for if you have the Stellar Jade to do so.

Her heliobus seems to enjoy messing with her. Image via miHoYo

Time Waits for No One

“Morn, Noon, Dusk, and Night” ability: Raises the wearer’s maximum health points by 18 percent and increases their outgoing healing by 12 percent. When the equipping character heals an ally, the outgoing healing they send is recorded by this Light Cone to then grant a 36 percent damage increase based on this outgoing healing when the targeted ally initiates an attack. This damage is dealt against a randomly chosen enemy at the same time the targeted ally deals their attack.

If you can’t get her signature Light Cone, Time Waits for No One is the only other strong five-star choice for Huohuo. This Light Cone will boost her health points, enhance her healing powers, and supply some extra attack bonuses.

Best four-star Light Cones for Huohuo in Honkai: Star Rail

You’ll probably have a four-star Light Cone equipped on Huohuo for some time unless you’ve been lucky enough to already obtain a five-star one since these are much easier to obtain—and there are luckily many strong options for her.

The best four-star Light Cone for Huohuo will vary depending on what area of her skillset you most want to enhance, but the overall top choice is Hey, Over Here.

Hey, Over Here

“I’m Not Afraid!” ability: Boosts the wearer’s maximum amount of health points by eight percent. When the equipping character uses their skill, the outgoing healing they share is raised by 16 percent for the next two turns.

Since Hey, Over Here grants a health points boost and an outgoing healing increase, it’s the overall safest and most reliable choice for building both her healing skills and enhancing her full skillset. Huohuo scales off health points, so building them any way you can is essential.

She makes Clara look like the bravest character of all. Image via miHoYo

Post-Op Conversation

“Mutual Healing” ability: Raises the equipping recruit’s energy regeneration rate by eight percent and increases the outgoing healing after they use their Ultimate by 12 percent.

The Post-Op Conversation Light Cone is a strong choice for Huohuo if you’re seeking to boost her energy regeneration and healing instead of her health points.

Warmth Shortens Cold Nights

“Tiny Light” ability: Increases the equipping character’s maximum health points by 16 percent. When using a basic attack or a skill, the wearer then restores allies’ health points by 2.0 percent of their respective maximum health points.

Warmth Shortens Cold Nights will build Huohuo’s health points and immediately grant healing to allies after she uses a basic attack or skill. This is a good option if you’re trying to have healing effects applied more frequently.

Quid Pro Quo

“Enjoy With Rapture” ability: At the beginning of the wearer’s turn, eight energy is granted to a randomly selected teammate whose energy is less than 50 percent. This effect does not work on the equipping character.

If your Huohuo’s healing is doing great without a Light Cone dedicated to it, you might like Quid Pro Quo for her. This Light Cone frequently restores energy to her allies at the beginning of their turns, which is a powerful support tool for Huohuo to have.

Best three-star Light Cones for Huohuo in Honkai: Star Rail

You’ll always want to avoid using a three-star Light Cone when possible, but if you’re struggling to obtain a better one for Huohuo, there is one viable option for her.

The best three-star Light Cone you can equip Huohuo with is Cornucopia.

Cornucopia

“Prosperity” ability: After the equipping recruit uses their Ultimate or a skill, they raise their own outgoing healing by 12 percent.

Huohuo’s strongest skills are her healing abilities, so even though this Light Cone is still rather weak, it’s going to be your best three-star bet. Be sure to superimpose Cornucopia with as many copies as you can to make this Light Cone as good as it can get.