All Honkai Star Rail Firefly materials

HFirefly is the newest main DPS to join the Honkai: Star Rail roster—and the meta is already in her favor.
Like many other characters in Honkai, Firefly works best when completely maxed out. This means that you need to ascend her and upgrade her Traces to use her unique kit to its utmost potential, so here are all the materials you need for Firefly in Honkai: Star Rail.
All types of Firefly materials in Honkai Star Rail
When it comes to building characters, resources are essential, and Firefly is no exception. Before you make your Firefly build, you need to collect all the materials she needs. In order to turn her into an unstoppable damage dealer, you need to upgrade both her Ascension materials and Trace materials. While some resources are easy to collect, there are some that require a bit of time, so patience is the key.
Firefly Ascension materials
Ascension materials are easy to get since you can farm most of them from overworld opponents or simply do the Simulated Universe. Firefly mostly uses Ascension materials from newer opponents, so you’ll find yourself farming them on the latest planet, Penacony.
To fully level up and ascend Firefly, here are all the Ascension materials you need:
- 15 Tatters of Thought
- 15 Fragments of Impression
- 15 Shards of Desires
- 65 Raging Heart
- 308,000 Credits
Although you can farm most of these materials in the open world or Simulated Universe, Ragin Heart is a boss drop only. This means that you need to spend your Trailblaze Power, which is time-gated, and it might take you some days to collect 65 of them.
Firefly Trace materials
Firefly is a hypercarry Fire DPS who does a ton of damage, so investing in her Traces, abilities, and talents is crucial. Since they are the main part of Firefly’s kit, you need more resources to max them out, and unlike Ascension materials, some of them require a lot of time and Trailblaze Power.
Here are all the materials you need to fully unlock and level up Firefly’s Traces, abilities, and talents
- 15 Borisin Teeth
- 41 Tatters of Thought
- 72 Lupitoxin Sawteeth
- 56 Fragments of Impression
- 139 Moon Madness Fang
- 58 Shards of Desires
- 12 Lost Echo of the Shared Wish
- 11 Tracks of Destiny
- 3,000,000 Credits
While you can farm some of these materials endlessly, Lost Echo of the Shared Wish is a time-gated material that drops from the new weekly boss that you can challenge three times a week. Another tricky material to get is Track of Destiny, which you can only obtain through limited events or by completing the weekly Simulated Universe challenge.