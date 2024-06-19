Firefly is a regular girl with a big smile and kind heart in Honkai: Star Rail, but once she transforms into her mecha form, Sam, she becomes the ultimate war machine.

Since she was born as a weapon, here’s the best Firefly build in Honkai: Star Rail to understand just how powerful and frightening she is.

How to build Firefly in Honkai Star Rail

Time to set the world ablaze. Image via HoYoverse

Firefly is a new five-star DPS in Honkai, and she might be one of the strongest units yet. She’s a Fire damage dealer who follows the path of Destruction, meaning she excels in single-target and AoE scenarios. Although she seems like an innocent little girl, Firefly is one of the Stellaron Hunter who can transform into a giant robot, destroying everything in her path. While Firefly’s certainly powerful on her own, you must equip her with proper Light Cones, good Relic, and Planar Ornament sets, and level up her Traces to make her work.

Light Cones

Maximum damage with maximum efficiency. Image via HoYoverse

Light Cones are weapons in Honkai, and finding the right Light Cone for your damage dealer results in how much damage they do. Since Firefly follows the path of Destruction and her kit revolves around Super Break mechanic, you want to give her a Light Cone that synergizes well with her playstyle. Luckily, Firefly has a lot of great free-to-play options.

Here are the best Light Cones for Firefly:

Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest (five-star)

On the Fall of an Aeon (free-to-play)

Indelible Promise (four-star)

Nowhere to Run (four-star)

Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest is Firefly’s signature Light Cone and her best in slot. It matches her kit perfectly and offers everything you need. This Light Cone increases the Break Effect by 60 percent and Firefly’s Break Effect by 24 percent against opponents that are Routed.

On the Fall of an Aeon is a free five-star Light Cone and the best alternative for Firefly. It increases her attack by 32 percent, and when Firefly inflicts Weakness Break on opponents, her damage increases by an extra 12 percent for two turns. You can easily get this weapon for free from Herta’s shop in the Simulated Universe.

Trace priority

All eyes and resources on her. Image via HoYoverse

While most damage dealers want offensive stats, Firefly is a bit different. Since she scales with Break Effect and Speed, you still want to take her to 80 and use her stat bonuses. Her main source of damage comes from her Super Break mechanic that she does with her abilities, meaning you can ignore her basic attacks.

Here are the Traces you should prioritize:

Her Ultimate is what makes Firefly powerful. By using her Ultimate, Firefly enters a unique state where her basic attacks and Skill enhance with separated scaling. In this state, her Speed and Break Effect damage significantly increase.

Her Skill is another top priority since it’s your main damage source in both enhanced and normal state.

Her Talent connects her entire kit with the big Effect Resistance and Energy Regeneration Rate it provides

Relics and Planar Ornaments sets

New goods mean new grind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equipping Firefly with proper Light Cones is important, but finding the right Relic and Planar Ornament set is also essential for this build. As a hypercarry that deals Break Effect damage, you want gear that boosts that damage even more.

Here are the best Relic and Planar Ornament sets for Firefly:

Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge (four-piece)

Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern (two-piece)

The four-piece Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge is a new Relic set tailored for Firefly. It matches her kit and Light Cone perfectly, offering everything you need to deal damage. This set increases the Break Effect by 16 percent, and Super Break ignores 15 percent of the opponent’s defense.

The two-piece Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern is a new Planar Ornament set and Firefly’s best in slot. This set increases her Speed by six percent, and whenever Firefly inflicts a Fire Weakness, her Break Effect increases by 40 percent for one turn. You can farm this set in the new Divergent Universe.

Relic and Planar Ornaments stats and substats

To make the most of the Relic sets, you need good stats and substats. Fortunately, Firefly requires only a couple of them.

Here are the following stats you should target when farming her Relics:

Body : ATK%

: ATK% Feet : Speed

: Speed Sphere : ATK%

: ATK% Rope: Break Effect

To maximize the potential of those main stats, you should aim for a ton of Break Effect, Speed, and Attack percent as her substats.

Best Firefly Eidolons

If you really want to cause chaos and destruction. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Firefly is a great main DPS, even without Eidolons, but if you want to invest in her, aim for her Eidolon one. That’s her best Eidolon because it ignores 15 percent of the opponent’s defense, and her Enhanced Skill doesn’t consume Skill Points, making the team rotation smoother.

