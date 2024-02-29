Category:
Helldivers 2

How to fix the Stuck on Loading Screen error in Helldivers 2

Somebody fetch me some butter.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 10:58 am
Helldivers 2 players taking down an enemy together.
Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

Helldivers 2 was an electric addition to the franchise. While the game did right in many aspects, it struggled with server outages during its February 2024 release. This caused players to get Stuck on Helldivers 2’s Loading Screen, preventing them from accessing the game.

Recommended Videos

Getting stuck on loading screen errors can be the worst because it might take a while to realize that you’re actually stuck. That was the case for me, and it took me around five minutes to wake up to the fact that Helldivers 2 wasn’t loading for me. Luckily, these errors tend to be short-lived, and most resolve on their own.

In addition to appearing while launching the game, the Stuck on Loading Screen bug can also surface in the ship loading screen.

Why the Stuck in Ship Loading Screen error appears in Helldivers 2

A rocket launch in Helldivers 2
The Super Earth doesn’t wait for the ones who are stuck. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

The Stuck in Ship Loading Screen error in Helldivers 2 appears because of server outages. Whenever the game’s servers struggle with large influxes in its player count, players receive errors like this one and error code 10002038. These server-related errors cause players to get stuck at certain parts of Helldivers 2.

How to fix the Stuck in Ship Loading Screen error in Helldivers 2

The best fix for the Stuck in Ship Loading Screen error in Helldivers 2 is restarting your game. In most cases, this error appears as a one-off, and by the time players restart their game, the servers start functioning properly.

During this process, you can also check Helldivers 2’s server status. If the servers aren’t operating, you’ll need to wait for them to come back online.

Alternatively, you can also try the following fixes to run a complete troubleshooting on your gaming setup.

  • Restart your gaming device.
  • Turn off your router and turn it back on after a minute or two.
  • Check your game files for corrupted data.
  • Call your ISP so they can run a diagnostic on your network, and they can also let you know of ongoing maintenance/local outages.
related content
Read Article Helldivers 2 is secretly controlled by an omnipotent ‘Game Master’ working for the devs
Helldivers putting flag in alien corpse in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 is secretly controlled by an omnipotent ‘Game Master’ working for the devs
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to Liberate Veld
Helldivers 2 soldier holding launcher in close up shot of opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to Liberate Veld
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Is Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition worth it?
A player playing Stratagem Hero in Helldivers 2.
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Is Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition worth it?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Helldivers 2 is secretly controlled by an omnipotent ‘Game Master’ working for the devs
Helldivers putting flag in alien corpse in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 is secretly controlled by an omnipotent ‘Game Master’ working for the devs
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to Liberate Veld
Helldivers 2 soldier holding launcher in close up shot of opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to Liberate Veld
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Is Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition worth it?
A player playing Stratagem Hero in Helldivers 2.
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Is Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition worth it?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 29, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.