How to fix the Stuck on Loading Screen error in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 was an electric addition to the franchise. While the game did right in many aspects, it struggled with server outages during its February 2024 release. This caused players to get Stuck on Helldivers 2’s Loading Screen, preventing them from accessing the game.

Getting stuck on loading screen errors can be the worst because it might take a while to realize that you’re actually stuck. That was the case for me, and it took me around five minutes to wake up to the fact that Helldivers 2 wasn’t loading for me. Luckily, these errors tend to be short-lived, and most resolve on their own.

In addition to appearing while launching the game, the Stuck on Loading Screen bug can also surface in the ship loading screen.

Why the Stuck in Ship Loading Screen error appears in Helldivers 2

The Super Earth doesn’t wait for the ones who are stuck. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

The Stuck in Ship Loading Screen error in Helldivers 2 appears because of server outages. Whenever the game’s servers struggle with large influxes in its player count, players receive errors like this one and error code 10002038. These server-related errors cause players to get stuck at certain parts of Helldivers 2.

How to fix the Stuck in Ship Loading Screen error in Helldivers 2

The best fix for the Stuck in Ship Loading Screen error in Helldivers 2 is restarting your game. In most cases, this error appears as a one-off, and by the time players restart their game, the servers start functioning properly.

During this process, you can also check Helldivers 2’s server status. If the servers aren’t operating, you’ll need to wait for them to come back online.

Alternatively, you can also try the following fixes to run a complete troubleshooting on your gaming setup.