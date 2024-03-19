Category:
How to fix the Loadout Reset bug in Helldivers 2

It was all an illusion.
Mar 19, 2024
Depending on where you’re going in Helldivers 2, you’ll want to carry a decent supporting cast of weapons with you to increase your odds of success. If the Loadout Reset bug strikes, you’ll land with the default weapons.

When my Helldivers 2 loadout resets without my knowledge, I get the urge to rage quit. Considering this bug gave me a headache more than a few times, I finally started looking for fixes that could prevent my Helldivers 2 loadouts from resetting.

What causes the Helldivers 2 Loadout Reset bug

There are a few random triggers that can cause loadout confusion in the game. While discussing the Loadouts and Stratagems resetting bug on the Helldivers 2 Reddit community, many shared that their loadouts were wiped after removing a player from their squad when everyone was ready to deploy.

In other cases, players reported their loadouts were resetting as they opened the game or loaded into an instance without clear triggers. At the time of writing, the Loadout Reset bug looks to be more prominent amongst PS5 users. The error also causes players’ game to act like it’s their first time loading into Helldivers 2, making it even more annoying.

Can you fix the Loadout Reset bug in Helldivers 2?

Players can only fix the loadout reset bug in Helldivers 2 temporarily, and that’s by restarting the game. Once you relaunch Helldivers 2, it might properly load, bringing back your loadouts in the process. However, most players have also been reporting prolonged effects, meaning there were times when their loadouts remained reset after a restart.

Ultimately, only Helldivers 2’s developer, Arrowhead Game Studios can permanently fix the Loadout Reset bug. Based on Dot Esports’ understanding of the matter, it looks like the game could be having difficulties identifying player files, causing users to load into default profiles.

Despite quickly becoming a fan favorite, Helldivers 2 has battled with its fair share of errors and bugs. While many of these could have been attributed to Helldivers 2’s server problems, bugs like Loadouts Resetting seem more fundamental.

