How to fix ‘failed to establish network connection’ error in Helldivers 2

Combat it with these workarounds.
Published: Mar 6, 2024 08:33 am
The “failed to establish network connection” error in Helldivers 2 has plagued many players, especially before or after updates are deployed, preventing them from enjoying the game. If you are facing the error right now, don’t worry—we have shared a few ways to work around it.

“Failed to establish network connection” error in Helldivers 2, explained

A group of Terminids shooting bile in Helldivers 2.
Bugs aren’t the only pesky things you’ll face in Helldivers 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

While many of Helldivers 2’s errors can be difficult to debug, thankfully, the “failed to establish network connection” hiccup clearly states the problem. It indicates a problem with your network connection, so your internet is probably acting up. 

The error, however, may also be caused by other factors, including server hiccups, system interruptions, and more. Whatever the cause, here are the fixes you should try to eliminate the problem. 

Restart the game

The very first thing you should try is restarting the game. This should fix most instances of the “failed to establish network connection” error in Helldivers 2, but if it doesn’t, proceed to the next step. 

Check your network connection

As the message indicates, check if your internet connection works fine. A simple ping test should tell you if the connection is fluctuating, which might be the reason behind the error. To fix a network hiccup, you can try the following general workarounds: 

  1. Restart your router and modem. 
  2. Switch to a direct ethernet connection to increase stability if you’re using a wireless connection. 
  3. If connected to a VPN, disable it. 
  4. Switch to a gaming-friendly DNS like that of Google’s to lower ping.
  5. Talk to your internet service provider if general troubleshooting doesn’t work.

Reset your network

Open Command Prompt as administrator on your PC (search, right-click, and select Run as administrator). Type the following commands and press Enter after typing each of them:

  • netsh winsock reset
  • netsh int ip reset all
  • netsh winhttp reset proxy
  • ipconfig /flushdns

Restart your PC and check if the issue persists.

Run Helldivers 2 as administrator on PC

If it’s not your network, it’s probably an interruption within your system. You can try running the game as an administrator to bypass minor system interruptions. To do so, right-click on the game executable and select Run as administrator.

Check if your system’s anti-virus allows Helldivers 2 to run

Windows Defender’s firewall policies may block certain components of Helldivers 2’s code needed for it to work. To allow it through the firewall, follow these steps: 

  1. Type Firewall & network protection in the Windows search bar and select the Settings option.
  2. Click the Allow an app through firewall option and then Allow another app. 
  3. Now, click Browse and locate the Helldivers 2 executable. 
  4. Lastly, add the executable to the list of allowed apps through your firewall.

If you use a third-party anti-virus program, dig through its settings and allow the game executable through the firewall accordingly. 

It’s probably a server error

Arrowhead Game Studios frequently deploys updates to fix reported issues, so you may face the “failed to establish network connection” error in Helldivers 2 before or after a patch deploys. This may happen because of temporary server issues and should clear up afterward. 

Also, Check for ongoing server maintenance, as the error may appear when servers are offline. You can join Helldivers 2’s Discord server for the latest updates or drop a request for an official to look into.  

