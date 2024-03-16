Category:
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 players celebrate liberating Umlaut Sector, mourn the loss of over 70 million brave soldiers

Rest in peace, guardians of Managed Democracy.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Mar 16, 2024 11:21 am
A trio of jet planes fly over a Helldiver in Helldivers 2.
Image via Arrowhead Studios

Helldivers 2 players have done it again. The Umlaut Sector is liberated and the latest Major Order has been fulfilled. However, it all came at a price: over 70 million brave Helldiver souls were lost, and players are equally happy and mournful. But that is the cost of freedom.

The Helldivers 2 subreddit has been celebrating the community’s latest victories over the tyrannical Terminids and the socialist Automatons and raising the banner of Super Earth on every corner. However, one March 16 Reddit thread was dedicated to all the brave hearts who stopped beating on the frontlines of the Umlaut Sector—all 70 million of them. Not all was grim as the Umlaut Sector was liberated with a whopping 3.2 billion, yes with a B, casualties on the enemy side, giving the average Helldiver a 45 to one kill-death ratio.

50 Medal Major Order reward in Helldivers 2
Helldivers collected their medals and celebrated their victory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nearly 20 billion shots were fired during the Umlaut Sector campaign and it’s surprising to see the planets are still standing, considering how much toll they’ve taken. These stats have led players in the replies to compare Helldivers 2 to Warhammer 40K, though some think Super Earth’s “not a step back” tactics are far beyond 40K. “The Siege of Vraks lasted more than a decade and 14 million Guardsmen died. This one took a few days and 70 million Helldivers died. We have surpassed 40K lmao,” one player wrote.

The Umlaut Sector was one of the most popular places for Helldivers, particularly the Erata Prime map. The desert planet was infested with bugs crawling on, below, and out of every rock and grain of sand. However, thanks to these majestic sacrifices made by the honorable soldiers of Super Earth, the planet is bug-infested no more and can proudly wave the flag of Super Earth and enjoy the freedoms of Managed Democracy. But don’t tally for too long; we’ve got a Galactic War to win.

Author
Andrej Barovic
Gaming since childhood, Andrej spends most of his time ranting on how games used to be. He's been a writer for over two years, combining his love for literature and passion for video games. He's usually around after dark, grinding his way through the latest FromSoftware release or losing his mind on Summoner's Rift.