Helldivers 2 player offers solution to rocket robots, but not everyone agrees 

Amidst the onslaught of the Automatons, players rarely get a moment of reprieve in Helldivers 2. The endless mayhem is only amplified by the unpredictable nature of certain enemies that can kill you from seemingly nowhere, and one player thinks they have a solution—but not everyone agrees.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, or so Reddit user TheLegendaryPilot believes. In a March 20 Reddit thread, the user offered a countermeasure for the Automaton rocket-launching robots that can blow you into smithereens from the other side of the map. What’s worse, there is no indicator of their aiming at you, so those deaths can be quite unpredictable and yet, as TheLegendaryPilot says, not unpreventable. “Simple laser sights on the Automaton’s rocket weaponry would solve a majority of the unreactable deaths on the western front,” the user wrote.

In this artistic demonstration, the player sought to explain their solution for faraway deadly enemies with the capacity to blow you sky-high. However, they weren’t really met with a positive audience. Hundreds of players instead think this would either ruin the fun of higher difficulties or clutter the screen with flashing lights so much it could trigger photosensitive reactions.

“This wouldn’t work at difficulty nine numbers of bots. [The] light show would give everyone epilepsy. Cause that’s how epilepsy works,” one top reply said. Another also amplified the statement, saying: “It means you weren’t under fire from 30 bots at once. Imagine the s**tshow when the laser rave starts.”

Not all the reactions were negative. Some, despite disagreeing with TheLegendaryPilot’s original solution, still believe certain enemies need better telegraphing. The Rocket Devastators and rocket-launcher-armed bots mentioned above could do well with more audio cues or lower accuracy, as they can clap you from miles away with pixel-perfect precision. Yeah, yeah, they’re robots and are bound to be precise, but unless they’re using guided missiles, it’s reasonable to ask for a slight nerf to their bullseye.

Helldivers 2 developers recently nerfed a couple of other notoriously difficult enemies, the Chargers and Bile Titans, and hope remains that the Godhand of Joel will bless Super Earth with an Automaton tweak.

