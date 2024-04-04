Category:
Helldivers 2: How to kill 40 enemies using the Eagle Cluster Bomb

Make it loud.
Edward Strazd
Published: Apr 4, 2024 07:46 am
The Eagle in Helldivers 2 has plenty of useful Stratagems for you to use in your operations. One is the Eagle Cluster Bomb, which can sometimes feature in daily Personal Orders. Here’s how to get the Eagle Cluster Bomb in Helldivers 2 and efficiently use it to get kills.

How to unlock Eagle Cluster Bomb in Helldivers 2

Eagle Cluster Bomb Stratagem in the ship management menu
Leave no one standing. Except for the Chargers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Eagle Cluster Bomb is the third Stratagem in the Hangar section. It’s a targeted air strike that’s efficient at clearing out smaller targets but ineffective against buildings. To get the Eagle Cluster Bomb in Helldivers 2, you must reach level three and buy it for 4,000 Requisition Slips in the Ship Management menu.

Although the Eagle Cluster Bomb doesn’t work against buildings, deeming it useless against things like Fabricators, it has four uses with an eight-second cooldown between each one. Four uses allow you to easily clear enemy dense areas, which is especially useful when defending an objective or extracting.

You can call in the Eagle Cluster Bomb using the following Stratagem code: ▲▶▼▼▶. Every air strike has a four-second deployment time, so watch where you’re standing when calling it in. After spending all its uses and having no Eagle Stratagems left, your trusty pilot will head for a resupply that lasts two minutes and thirty seconds.

How to kill 40 enemies with Eagle Cluster Bomb in Helldivers 2

Eagle Cluster Bomb Stratagem deployed
Administering Freedom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To easily get a lot of kills with the Eagle Cluster Bomb (or any other Stratagem, for that matter), I recommend heading into quick missions with the objective of destroying enemy forces, like the Eradicate Automaton Forces

Those missions only last up to 15 minutes and constantly swarm you with enemies, giving you plenty of opportunities to secure kills with the Eagle Cluster Bomb. If you only care about completing a Personal Order, play on lower difficulties. Look for groups of enemies that just spawned, or get the Stratagem ready for an incoming Bot Drop/Bug Breach, and you should get the kills fairly quickly.

