Helldivers 2: How to connect a PlayStation Network account to Steam

Despite launching in February, Helldivers 2 is now requiring all players on Steam to create a PlayStation Network account if they want to continue playing the game. This change will be mandatory for everyone, meaning you need to link your account ASAP.

Arrowhead Game Studios stated that account linking was “temporarily optional” for Helldivers 2 due to the technical issues around the game’s launch,. Now, however, the team is implementing the feature for all players, claiming it is “critical” to protecting players and “upholding the values of safety and security provided on PlayStation and PlayStation Studios games.” The community openly revolted after the announcement, claiming a mandatory change like this months after launch is “extremely undemocratic.”

Despite the pushback, we have an exact date and other requirements for this change, and here’s everything you need to know about linking Helldivers 2 to your PlayStation Network account on Steam.

How to connect Helldivers 2 to a PlayStation Network account on Steam

A cold move to an existing playerbase. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

By the end of May, all Helldivers 2 players on Steam will be required to connect their Steam account to a PlayStation Network account. New players as of May 6 will automatically have to link their accounts before playing, while existing players will need to do so by June 4 when signing into the game.

Starting on May 30, the basic login screen for Helldivers 2 will feature mandatory PSN account linking. If you have never connected your Steam account to a PSN account before, here are the steps you need to follow:

If you have a PlayStation Network account

Launch Helldivers 2 on Steam and access the in-client settings menu. Select the PlayStation Network sign-in option and enter your ID and password. Select your communication, privacy, and data preferences before confirming.

If you don’t have a PlayStation Network account

Go to the official PlayStation website and click “Create New Account.” (You can access this page via Helldivers 2 when prompted to sign in with your PSN details.) Enter all of the required details and verify your email address once registration is complete. Launch Helldivers 2 on Steam and access the in-client settings menu. Select the PlayStation Network sign-in option and enter your ID and password. Select your communication, privacy, and data preferences before confirming.

Just because you have to connect to PSN, doesn’t mean you need to have PlayStation Plus to play Helldivers 2, though other elements like how this account linking could impact cross-save and cross-progression implementation are still up in the air.

