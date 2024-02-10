Category:
Helldivers 2

Can you play Helldivers 2 offline?

For my fellow lone wolves.
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
|
Published: Feb 10, 2024 10:38 am
Helldiver standing alone in Helldivers 2 opening ad
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sometimes I just want to take out some alien scum on my lonesome. Is that too much to ask? As more video games force you to play with strangers in an attempt to unite humanity, here’s the answer to whether you can play Helldivers 2 offline.

Is Helldivers 2 online only?

The Super Earth in Helldivers 2 opening
Is comfortable isolation on the horizon? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, Helldivers 2 doesn’t have an offline mode. The main premise of Helldivers is for you, the player, to join forces with other Helldivers (friends or strangers) and eradicate the factions invading the Sol system. The Super Earth is under threat from the Terminid and Automaton.

While Helldivers 2 is a strictly online experience, this doesn’t mean that you cannot play solo. Set your Matchmaking Privacy to Friends Only to avoid joining random people. Never join a Quickplay session, and choose planets that aren’t occupied by other Helldivers. Yes, your session may be rather limited as friendly ships hover over the Operations you’re interested in, but this is the price of playing solo.

You can see if other Helldivers are already in a mission on the Galactic War console. Simply avoid these sessions and pick a different Operation. You can also filter through unlocked difficulty settings to reduce the chances of running into other players. However, I don’t recommend solo players attempt higher difficulties and team-based missions all alone.

Be mindful that you could orbit a planet at the same time as another Helldiver. You can either exit the game or attempt to redeploy at another Operation at the Galactic War console. Do not enter the Hellpod; otherwise, you’ll have to complete the mission with a new party member.

Author

Hadley Vincent
A Psychology graduate trying to find the meaning of life through gaming. An enthusiast of indie horror and anime where you'll often find them obsessing over a great narrative and even better twists that M. Night would be jealous of. Their shocking twist? "The Last of Us II is a masterpiece."