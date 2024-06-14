Helldivers 2 developers celebrate players’ Major Order choice by donating to kid’s charity

It’s not every day that the choices you make in a video turn you into a hero outside of one, but the Helldivers 2 development team gives the playerbase a chance as they donate to the Save the Children charity after players complete a Major Order to save the children.

The team shared the announcement on their Discord server after the Helldivers 2 creative director, John Pilestedt, detailed the donation on their social media page. The Major Order players had to decide between launched a few days ago, and is wrapping up today. During the hours leading up to it, the Helldivers 2 community had been joking about what reward they’d receive for making this decision, and this unexpected one was a fantastic choice by the development team. Everyone wins.

The Helldivers 2 donate to a real cause that everyone can support. Image via Arrowhead Studios

The Major Order went out earlier this week. Helldivers 2 players had to choose to save the kids at the Super Citizen Anne’s Hospital For Very Sick Children on Vernen Wells or go after the explosives repository on Marfark. If they picked to go after the Major Order on Marfark, all players would have secured precious materials to unlock the MD-17 Anti-Tank Mines, adding another helpful tool to Super Destroyers.

MAJOR ORDER: Helldivers, a difficult decision lies ahead. Will you save the trapped survivors on Vernen Wells or the raw ingredients for the MD-17 Anti-Tank Mines on Marfark? pic.twitter.com/U6wiK48YH2 — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) June 11, 2024

It would make sense between the two that destroying the explosives repository on Marfark would be the obvious decision, as it offers an in-game reward. Saving the Kids on Vernon Wells didn’t provide any rewards until the charity donation announcements came in shortly after the Major Order finished. It’s a great way for the Arrowhead team to engage with their community, and it’s always nice to help a good cause.

With the completion of this Major Order, Helldivers 2 players can rest easy knowing they did their part in helping virtual and real-life children. We’re looking forward to seeing how the Arrowhead team engages their community and if they plan to weave in other charity groups in future events. All these choices might sway players toward supporting Major Orders that don’t have an immediate in-game effect, but that’s not bad if we get unexpected results like this one.

For now, Helldivers 2 players can enjoy the recently released Warbond, the Viper Commandos, along with the recent patch notes that went live alongside it. Early reports suggest the development team made positive buffs in favor of all Helldivers 2, making the game a true joy to unleash against any impending threat—especially those that threaten any children’s hospital under Super Earth’s protection.

