Helldivers 2 review bombed the game on Steam. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 patch notes today – All Patch 01.000.400 changes

Standby for a new update, Helldivers.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 05:54 am

The Helldivers 2 updates show no signs of stopping, and the June 13 patch has made some necessary quality-of-life changes sure to please Super Earth.

Helldivers 2 is, without a doubt, 2024’s sleeper hit success story. The original title was popular, sure, but it never came close to the success of its successor.

As a result, Arrowhead Game Studios continues to update its hidden gem, and we already have wind a new update was in the works set to make over 100 changes. The patch is here, so let’s walk you through the key changes.

Everything included in Helldivers 2 1.000.400 update for June 13

Viper Commandos soldiers with Walker walking in between them in Warbond trailer
Here’s everything you need to know. Screenshot via PlayStation YouTube

Visible supply lines inbound

In yet another example of Arrowhead listening to its audience, Supply Lines—which have never been shown on the Galactic Map before—are now visible. The developer explained this was done to avoid bogging the map UI down with too much information. However, this has now been rectified at the behest of users.

“You will now also be able to see which planet an attack is originating from,” the patch notes say, and it should enhance your planning and strategy.

Lobby creation undergoes changes

If you’re tired of issues with lobbies and being booted, this should be much improved thanks to the addition of Invite-only lobbies. This allows you to have more control over how you invite friends and join matches—one slight caveat is it’s “Currently only localized in English,” but more languages are in the pipeline.

Big stratagem balancing tweaks

Strategems are a constant source of testing for the developer, with the team pushing hard to ensure a fair balance and encouraging players to use different ones. Instead of nerfing any OP stratagems, the newest update has targeted weaker tor boosts to increase their selection chances.

The A/MLS-4X Rocket Sentry, A/MG-43 Machine gun sentry, MD-6 Anti-Personnel Minefield, Orbital Gatling, GL-21 Grenade Launcher, and R-36 Eruptor are a few examples of enhanced weapons.

Improvements & fixes

It wouldn’t be a patch without a hefty amount of care and attention \given to all micro aspects of Helldivers 2. This means new VFX added, further adjustments made to the HUD, crashes being patched out, and much more.

You can check out the full patch notes, look at everything in the Viper Commandos Warbond, and see what’s in the Superstore.

Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.