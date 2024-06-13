Helldivers 2’s latest patch makes over 100 changes, including visible Supply Lines

Helldivers, we may struggle against the Automaton, but we have won the war for visible Supply Lines in Helldivers 2. Patch 01.000.400 is here to stay, with over 100 changes to make liberty feel oh-so-sweet again.

An overwhelming number of changes came with Patch 01.000.400 on June 13. Helldivers can now hop back into action and liberate planets with their newfound knowledge of Planet Origin and Supply Lines. We will no longer have to suffer in silence, figuring out how a planet became overrun with bugs; the Supply Lines now point us in the right direction. Showcased in colors to match Automaton, Terminid, and Super Earth control, it’s now clear where an attack starts and ends.

Oh sweet liberty. I can see! Screenshot by Dot Esports

This Supply Line and Planet Origin change will help Helldivers during missions where the path to liberation is complicated by opposition-controlled planets.

But this is only one of the main changes for the latest patch. Invite-only lobbies are now available, hopefully removing those awkward moments where you get kicked from a lobby for no reason.

Interesting, a new armor passive—Peak Physique is here, adding much-needed variety to the somewhat limited Helldivers 2 armor. This includes a 50 percent melee damage increase and a 30 percent increase in weapon ergonomics.

Stratagems were in the crossfire for this patch, with most weapons left well enough alone this time around (aside from the most recent Warbond weapons). Arrowhead said the Stratagem changes are in place to “buff up some of the weaker stratagems to make them more viable and add more possibility for variety in the loadouts.” Hopefully, these changes shift the current meta and add more experimentation to Helldivers 2’s combat.

As part of this massive 100-plus changes for Patch 01.000.400, planet, enemy, and hazards have been altered for a more balanced combat setting. 10s of fixes target blocked player lists, weapon handling, UI, modifiers, enemy and Walker weapon handling, and rare bugs that accidentally kill players.

Read more at the official Helldivers 2 Discord Server and visit the patch-notes-updates channel for the full patch notes list.

