Tinyfin Mode is this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

If you need a break from the Tombs of Terror solo adventure grind, this week’s Tavern Brawl is a great way to blow off some steam in Hearthstone.

This week’s Brawl is Tinyfin Mode. Don’t worry, this isn’t a Murloc-heavy Brawl like the title may imply, but it can be if you’d like. With Tinyfin Mode, you need to craft a deck using only basic, common, and rare cards. This means you won’t be able to bust out any big value legendaries and will have to rely on more practical cards.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This doesn’t mean that there won’t be room for some fun, however. Even though you’re limited to basic, rare, and common cards, you can still construct some powerful decks. Many deck building websites, such as Hearthstone top decks, already have a collection of potentially successful decks.

If your collection isn’t very dense, we recommend going with a custom Zoo Lock build. Since Zoo Lock’s primary strategy is to send low-cost minions into the opponent’s face incredibly quickly, you can make it work without too many specific cards. Odds are most players probably have at least a few of the mainstay cards you need for Zoo Lock.

Voidwalker, Dire Wolf Alpha, Novice Engineer, and Flame Imp are all easily attainable cards that are core parts of the archetype. Building around any of these cards with filler from your collection can create a good Zoo Lock deck.

After winning the Brawl, you’ll be awarded one pack from the Classic collection. Tinyfin Mode will be available for play until Sept. 25.