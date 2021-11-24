Ice Trap revealed for Hearthstone’s Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion

For Hearthstone‘s average Hunter player, Secrets are a vital part of your kit. But for those playing against a Hunter, they can be the bane of your existence.

One of the latest cards revealed for Hearthstone’s Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion is a new Epic rare Hunter Secret called Ice Trap. The new Secret is a Frost-type spell and costs two mana. Ice Trap is activated when your opponent casts a spell.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

After your opponent casts a spell, it will be returned to their hand and will cost one more mana. That means if they want to play the card again, they’ll have to ante up one more mana for its cost. If you’re lucky, your opponent probably won’t’ be playing the spell again until their next turn.

Secret Hunter has been a stable archetype of the class for as long as most Hearthstone players can remember. Even Hunter decks that aren’t specifically “Secret” decks will oftentimes still run a few powerful secrets.

Ice Trap looks like it could be versatile enough to find a home in any number of potential Hunter decks. You can check it out for yourself and get to theory-crafting when Fractured in Alterac Valley goes live Dec. 7.