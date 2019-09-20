Everything you need to know about chapter 2 of Hearthstone’s new solo adventure, Tombs of Terror

After defeating chapter one of the new Hearthstone solo adventure, you’ll probably want to head straight into chapter two.

During chapter one of the Tombs of Terror solo adventure, the action took fans to the Lost City of the Tol’Vir. There, players tried to defeat the Murloc Plague Lord known as Vesh. For chapter two of the adventure, you’ll be making your way to the harsh deserts of Uldum.

Fans will be heading to a new location and they’ll have the option to take a new Hero if they choose. You can still continue the adventure with Reno Jackson, but you’ll also have the option of playing as esteemed adventurer Sir Finley Mrrgglton. Just like Reno Jackson, Finley will have his own unique dual-class setup, as well as unlockable treasures and decks.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

While in the Scorching Dunes, you’ll have to fight off desert-born madness. Being in the desert alone for too long isn’t healthy and it looks like this chapter’s twist will reflect that. At the end of each player’s turn, their right-most minion attacks a random enemy. This is a twist that you’ll have to focus on much more when compared to the Murloc twist from chapter one. Be sure to position your minions appropriately so you’re not accidentally wiping out your own minions by sending them into your opponent’s.

Should you choose to play as this chapter’s assigned Hero Sir Finley, your first signature treasure will be Finley’s Pith Helmet. This treasure costs two mana and gives all friendly minions +2 health. Finley’s Pith Helmet is then shuffled back into your deck.

Finley’s starting Hero Power, New Recruits, allows him to summon a 2/1 Amalgam Explorer. Just like Reno, Finley has two more unlockable Hero Powers. Bubble Blower costs one and allows Finley to Discover a Paladin or Shaman card with a Battlecry. It also overloads one mana. To unlock Bubble Blower, you’ll need to summon 50 one-health minions.

Finley’s final unlockable power is called Power Up. This Hero Power costs two mana and allows you to give a minion Divine Shield and Windfury. To unlock Power Up, you’ll first need to Overload 50 of your mana crystals.

Just like all the other Heroes, Finley has a free starting deck and three additional decks that are unlocked through play. Sir Finley brags that he’s a Paladin by trade and a Shaman by nature. Finley’s starting deck contains options that are mainstays in Standard Shaman and Paladin decks. You can expect to be using familiar cards like Flametongue Totem and Hydrologist.

Since Finley is a Murloc himself, you’ll have the option to use quite a few Murlocs. The Amalgam Explorer that’s summoned by Finley’s Hero Power acts as an Elemental, Mech, Demon, Murloc, Dragon, Beast, Pirate, and Totem. This means as you play, selecting groups of cards that synergize well with your Amalgam will help you out. The Amalgam gives you the option to play with a heavy Mech and Murloc influence thanks to the amount of Mech and Murloc cards available to Shaman and Paladin. Finley plays exactly how’d you’d expect a dual-class Shaman and Paladin Hero to play by using the most synergistic parts of each class.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Just like with the previous chapter, your most challenging opponent will be the Plague Lord. This chapter’s Plague Lord is K’zrath, Plague Lord of Madness. All Plague Lord’s have persistent health pools, meaning that any damage you do to them will remain. K’zrath has 300 health, but if you drop him by 50 points before he defeats you, he’ll be at 250 health when you face him again.

Part of K’zrath’s main win condition revolves around the Legendary minion C’thun. If you’ve never played against a C’Thun deck, don’t worry. What you can expect to happen is for K’zrath to play a variety of cards that buff C’thun’s attack while it’s in his deck. When C’thun is summoned, he’ll deal damage equal to his attack split across all enemies. During your run, you’ll have the option to pick up additional treasures between bosses. If you have the option to take Glyph of Warding, this card will keep K’zrath from using C’thun, crippling his win condition. Glyph of Warding is a passive treasure that causes enemy minions to cost one additional mana. This will raise C’thun’s cost to 11, making him unplayable without additional mana crystals.

If you’re not able to snag Glyph of Warding (and even if you are), the key to defeating K’zrath will be playing around his first Hero Power. While you chip away at the first 100 of his 300 health, K’zrath will be using Systematic Betrayal. This power causes all minions to rotate counter-clockwise. Minions that switch sides of the board gain +1/+1. This means you’ll want to set up your minions each turn in a way that keeps you from sending your strong minions across the board. This might mean you’ll need to sacrifice your own minions into his just to keep him from getting something powerful. Additionally, you can also abuse this power by killing his minions in a way that his most powerful ones are left to be sent to your side of the board.

After you lower his health by 100, K’zrath’s power will switch to Evoke Panic. This power causes the minion with the lowest health to attack one of its neighbors. After dropping K’zrath by 100 more health, his power will change to Murmurs of Mortality. This is a passive Hero Power that brings an enemy minion to one health after a friendly minion dies. Both of these powers are much easier to play against than Systematic Betrayal.

After reducing K’zrath’s health by 100, this chapter should be smooth sailing.