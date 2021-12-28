The best small computer speakers

While they aren’t the best for competitive gaming, small computer speakers can be perfect for casual gaming and anyone who just wants to enjoy their PC without the hassle of wearing headphones.

The smallest computer speakers are 2.0 models, which come as a set of two speakers with no subwoofer. This type of speaker can’t compete with 2.1 models, including a subwoofer or true 5.1 surround sound systems, but they are affordable and offer clear sound at reasonably high volumes.

Best overall small computer speakers

Audioengine’s A2+ Plus is compact enough to fit on most desks and has Bluetooth connectivity, so there are fewer cables to worry about. Each speaker measures six by four by 5.2 inches (152 x 102 x 133mm) and feature a 0.75-inch (19mm) dome tweeter and a 2.75-inch aramid fiber woofer. Between the tweeter and woofers, the A2+ Plus has a 60-watt peak power output.

This speaker set connects to multiple devices like mobile phones, laptops, and tablets through a Bluetooth 5.0 connection. If you prefer a wired connection, there’s a range of ports, including a 3.5-millimeter port for a wired connection and an additional output port to connect a subwoofer. Other connectivity options include RCA input and output port. Despite its Bluetooth connectivity, the speakers still have a cable connecting them to transmit audio signals.

The A2+ Plus has a lot going for it, with outstanding sound quality and the ability to connect to nearly any device. On the other hand, it’s very pricey, and some buyers will be disappointed at the lack of an app or remote control to adjust its settings.

Best sound quality small Computer Speakers

The Bose name is synonymous with high-end audio, and they also manufacture small computer speakers like the Companion 2 Series III. For a Bose product, the Companion 2 Series III has very discrete styling with 7.5 by 5.9 by 3.1-inch black plastic cases with black mesh covering the drivers. At the end of the day, it’s the sound quality that matters most of all, and this is the area where the Companion 2 Series III excels. Bose doesn’t include any power figures or details of the driver sizes, but the Companion 2 Series II punches above its weight and delivers some of the best sound in its class.

Despite its excellent sound quality, the Companion 2 Series III has a huge drawback in the form of its limited connectivity options. It’s understandable that Bose needed to keep the price reasonable, but having a 3.5mm cable as its only connection option in this day and age alienates users and limits the types of compatible devices.

PC users wanting a pair of plug-and-play speakers they can set up and forget about will appreciate the Companion 2 Series III. Those looking for USB or wireless connectivity can try the A2+ Plus or Ultragear GP9.

Best design small computer speakers

The Razer Nommo Chroma is specifically designed for gaming with a stylish appearance with bright lighting. It comes as two speakers with cylindrical drivers mounted onto a circular base. Each speaker has a single three-inch (76mm) driver facing forward and a base port facing backward. There are also 42-zone RGB lighting strips running around the bases to brighten things up. The separate volume and bass controls sit on the base of the right speaker.

For modern speakers, the Nommo Chroma has limited connectivity options and only works via USB or a 3.5mm jack. Most PC users will use the USB connection because it’s the only way to access the Razer Synapse app to control the lighting. They can also set the lighting to sync with compatible games like Overwatch through the Chroma app.

Razer’s Nommo Chroma speakers has standout looks to complement most gaming setups, and the lighting is distinct enough to be seen without looking tacky. Still, these speakers are limited to PC users wanting some style with their sound. Buyers looking for the sound quality above all else are better off with the A2+ Plus or Companion 2 Series III.

Best alternative small computer speaker

LG’s Ultragear GP9 soundbar is an alternative to traditional computer speakers, and it’s small enough to fit under a monitor. This trapezoid-shaped soundbar is relatively compact at 14.8 by 3.9 by 2.9 inches (376 x 99 x 73mm). It still fits in a pair of two-inch woofers and 0.8-inch tweeters with a combined peak output of 20-watts. If buyers don’t want to use the button on the top of the soundbar to adjust the sound settings, they can use the Xboom app.

One of the best things about the Ultragear GP9 is its modern connectivity options. Buyers have the option of connecting via Bluetooth or with a USB-C, optical, or 3.5mm cable. Unlike the A2+ Plus, there are no RCA ports to connect older devices like turntables, but it won’t matter to most users. The built-in 2,600 mAh battery is another outstanding feature, and its five-hour battery life effectively turns the Ultragear GP9 into a wireless speaker. A feature not found on any of the rivals on this list is the built-in microphone that allows users to chat to teammates in games like Fortnite or Apex Legends without requiring a headset.

The Ultragear GP9’s single-piece design makes it practical with no cables running between individual speakers. It also has some of the best connectivity options, and it doubles as a portable Bluetooth speaker with an integrated microphone. All its features make the Ultragear GP9 an attractive choice for gamers, but its hefty price tag lets it down and makes it pricier than any alternatives on this list.

Best budget small computer speaker

Budget-conscious buyers looking for basic speakers can check out the Creative Pebble V3. These speakers are more affordable than any of the alternatives listed here and don’t sacrifice looks to keep its price down. Instead of a boxy design like the A2+ Plus or Companion 2 Series III, the Pebble 3 has a round shape with gold 2.5-inch (63.5mm) drivers capable of 16 watts of peak power.

For an affordable speaker set, the Pebble V3 has better connectivity options than the more expensive Companion 2 Series III and Nommo Chroma. The wired connectivity options include a 3.5mm cable or a USB-C cable, and there’s an included converter cable for older PCs with USB-A ports only. Users can also connect their laptops and mobile devices with the Bluetooth 5.0 connection.

Creative’s Pebble 3 speakers are inexpensive, but they still look great and have wired and wireless connectivity options. The sound quality might not match some of the high-tier options on this list, but it’s expected considering its lower pricing.

Other small speakers to consider

Creative Labs GigaWorks T20 Series II – These speakers are affordable and come with separate controls for volume, bass, and treble for buyers to fine-tune the sound. For small computer speakers, they have deep bass thanks to the built-in woofer and bass port.

Edifier G2000 – The G2000 comes in either black or white and includes subtle RGB lighting. It has multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB, a 3.5-millimeter cable, and a decent peak power output of 32-watts.

Yamaha NX-50 – Yamaha’s NX-50 speakers have a traditional black box design with 2.75-inch (69-millimeter) drivers capable of 14-watts of peak power. The standard version only has 3.5-millimeter connectivity, and buyers must spend almost double for the Premium model with Bluetooth.