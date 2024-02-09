The 7 Best Quiet Gaming Keyboards in 2024 (Ranked)

Gaming keyboards often lean towards clicky and tactile. For many, that solid, audible click is part of the appeal. For others, clicking noises are distracting at best and annoying at worst. If you fall under the second category, we’ve prepared the seven best quiet gaming keyboards you can buy this year.

What makes a keyboard loud?

The loudness of a keyboard is mostly determined by the type of switches under the keycaps, though other factors like the keyboard’s case and plate can also contribute. Keyboard switches are universally divided by their color. Red switches are linear and are used in the quietest keyboards, blue switches are the ones providing that distinct click sound we mentioned in the beginning, and brown switches are a tactile but relatively quiet type that serves as a middle ground between red and blue.

This color differentiation covers the majority of keyboard switches on the gaming market, but some companies have their own internal systems and/or color schemes. If the classic color pallet doesn’t do it, just look for whether the switches are linear or not.

Key switches are the most determining part of a keyboard’s loudness. Image via Linus Tech Tips

What’s the difference between mechanical and membrane keyboards?

The main difference between mechanical and membrane keyboards is the switches we just explained. Mechanical keyboards have them, but membrane keyboards don’t. This is due to the technology behind each type of keyboard, with mechanical using individual switches for each key and membrane keyboards, well, using a membrane that spreads across the entire key field.

This different technology makes for a very different experience. If noise levels are all you care for, membrane keyboards are hard to beat. Generally, a top-notch membrane keyboard will always be quieter than a mechanical keyboard. That being said, mechanical keyboards are way more responsive, from the feel of the key press itself to the registration of your input. Mechanical keyboards are undisputed kings when it comes down to high-level competitive gaming where getting the maximum level of responsiveness from your keyboard is paramount to not throwing it out the window in anger.

Should you buy a mechanical or a membrane keyboard?

Which type of keyboard you choose is entirely determined by which features you prefer. Once again, if noise is literally all you care about, go membrane and enjoy the silence. If you’re all about gaming, then the obvious choice is mechanical. If you’re after the most silent gaming keyboard, which we presume you are considering you’re here, then there are some sweet spots that balance performance and noise very well.

After numerous hours of product research, we’ve prepared the seven best quiet gaming keyboards you can get this year that will provide a satisfying gaming experience without getting you in trouble with your neighbors or roommates next door, who are just trying to get a good night’s sleep.

Razer’s Blackwidow V4 Pro is the best silent gaming keyboard on the market this year. Image via Razer

Our pick for the best quiet gaming keyboard this year is the Razer Blackwidow V4 Pro. This product comes with green and yellow switches. Make sure you pick up the version with yellow switches because the green ones are very clicky and you will get the exact opposite effect of what we’re looking for.

Simply put, this is the best gaming keyboard that also happens to be on the quieter side. Razer has a reputation in gaming for a reason. The Blackwidow V4 Pro has extremely low latency rates that make it viable for the most intense gaming sessions. It also comes with dedicated macro keys, a wrist rest, and a traditionally cool Razer RGB lighting that even extends to the wrist rest. All features can be adjusted via the Razer Synapse software.

The HyperX Alloy Origins shines bright is different form factors. Image via HyperX

The HyperX Alloy Orignis has been re-released several times over the years in different formats, and we can see why. It’s the best silent gaming keyboard for those who don’t care much about software customization and just want to game. That being said, the RGB on this keyboard is as vivid as any, so there’s a little bonus there.

The customization in which the HyperX Alloy Origins shines is the keyboard layout itself. This model comes in several different versions, from full key setups, through TKL, to the most recently released 65 variant. They are all high-quality silent gaming keyboards, as long as you remember to pick a model with red switches.

The ASUS ROG Azoth proves that size doesn’t matter. Image via Amazon

Don’t let this little wireless devil’s size deceive you. The ROG Azoth is as good for gaming as any of the keyboards we have on show today, and on top of that is built to be as silent as a mechanical keyboard can get. The presence of dampening foams dulls out the echoing sound of the case and makes this model extra quiet when paired with its red switches.

The ASUS ROG Azoth is also a looker. It’s the epitome of slick, has a shiny RGB, and an OLED display in the top right corner that you can use for basic accessibility and customization. If you want to dig deeper, ASUS’ Armoury Crate software is your best friend. To be frank, the only reason the ASUS ROG Azoth isn’t challenging for first place is its 75 percent form factor. It’s a bit too specific, but if that’s all right with you, then don’t hesitate to get this keyboard.

Keychron holds a tight grip on the broader silent keyboard market, but the Q6 is also capable for gaming. Image via Keychron

It’s not possible to have a list of the best quiet keyboards without a Keychron product. While the brand is not known for its high-performing gaming models, the Q Pro series is the closest Keychron has gotten to producing one while keeping its signature low noise levels. There are numerous variants (Q1 Pro, Q2 Pro, etc.) that differ in form factor, so you have all the options in front of you. Don’t let these options confuse you and pick up a model with red switches, though in this case, even some of the louder ones are still relatively quiet.

These newer models, like the Q6, are a continuation and an undeniable upgrade over the original models. Being wireless is an objective advantage that pairs exceptionally well with the lower latency when wired. Keychron is not the best gaming keyboard here, but is the most quiet keyboard that also happens to do well at gaming. If you’re not a competitive gamer in a reaction-heavy title and you don’t mind the more basic look of these keyboards, you can’t go wrong with the Keychron Q6.

The ROCCAT Vulcan 121 also comes in a TKL form factor with red switches. Image via Amazon

Apart from its design, which couldn’t be any different if it tried, we view the ROCCAT Vulcan 121 as the Blackwidow’s brother from another mother. It is geared entirely toward gamers with features like extremely low latency, n-key rollover for simultaneous key presses, several macro keys, preset key configurations, and the option for additional key bindings through Easy-Shift. ROCCAT’s AIMO inteligent lighting system makes sure your keyboard not only works, but also looks like a top-tier gaming performer.

The spread between keys, which is abnormally large, is another sign that this is a gaming keyboard through and through. This is the Vulcan 121’s only major drawback. Prolonged typing on this bad boy could be a hassle, so if that’s a huge part of your daily cycle, you’re perhaps better off picking one of our other recommendations. If you do choose the ROCCAT Vulcan, note that the 120 and 122 are the same keyboard, except the 121 is the only model that comes with red linear switches, so it’s the best pick for a quiet keyboard.

Razer makes a second appearance on our list with the DeathStalker V2 Pro. Image via Razer

The Deathstalker V2 Pro is yet another silent keyboard assassin deployed by Razer. This keyboard uses optical linear switches (though there’s also a model with clicky ones, so beware) for extra responsiveness and silence. Razer’s Synapse software allows for key and RGB customization, and on top of that, the DeathStalker V2 is wireless. If you’re after a more stripped-down keyboard, picking this over the Blackwidow is not completely out of the question. Objectively speaking, there’s a reason the Deathstalker is No. 6 and the Blackwidow is our No. 1 pick.

The DeathStalker is great for gaming, but not at the level of the Blackwidow’s stupidly low latency. It doesn’t come with a wristrest, it doesn’t have dedicated macro keys, and its RGB is nowhere near as flashy. If we can describe the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro in a few words, we’d say it’s the more dull and boring sibling of the Blackwidow V4 Pro. That being said, it’s still a great keyboard for what it is, enough to make our personal top six quiet gaming keyboards this year.

Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT is a budget membrane silent gaming keyboard. Image via Amazon

Let’s be clear, if you have the cash to spend and want the most silent and best-performing keyboard out there, there are better options, which we’ve outlined in the previous six entries. If you’re on a budget, though, the Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT is an excellent balance between performance, functionality, and relatively low noise levels.

For a membrane keyboard, the K55 RGB Pro XT is louder than we’d like, but it’s still quieter than other competitors at its price point, and it delivers exceptional gaming performance to compensate for its loudness. You get some premium features with this keyboard. As its name suggests, there’s customizable per-key RGB, and you also get macro keys and a wrist rest to boot. A little touch that we love and is often absent from budget keyboards are the media buttons in the top right corner.

Overall, the Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT is great value for money, which can be even more noticeable if you go for the cheaper non-XT variant, though you’ll lose a lot of the RGB customization options, including Corsair’s iCUE gaming integration.

Summary

As you can see, there’s great variety in the quiet gaming keyboard market this year, and your wishes, whatever they may be, can be met by one model or another. Remember, these numbers are there for some sort of objective measure, but all seven keyboards are great at what they do, so pick your next keyboard in accordance with your own personal needs. Good luck!

How we created this list of keyboards

There are hundreds of keyboards out there, so you need a method to the madness if you are to make any sort of educated list. What we were mostly looking at were noise levels, latency, and additional features like macro keys, RGB, customization options, etc. We took our own experience with dozens of keyboards over the years, added as much data from different independent hardware reviews as possible, and compared all that to the user experience consensus across numerous outlets. All of this dutiful research and product analysis across our Hardware team resulted in the list of keyboards mentioned above.

