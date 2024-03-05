Best gaming headsets for big heads in 2024

Recommended Videos

Best overall headset SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless You’re looking at the best gaming headset for big heads in 2024. Image via Amazon Key specs • Audio frequency – 10Hz-40kHz

• Mic frequency – 100Hz-6.5kHz

• Drivers – 40mm

• Compatibility – PC/PlayStation/Xbox/Nintendo/Mobile

• Weight – 12 ounces What we like about it • The best audio quality on the market

• Top quality build for high comfort

• Dual batteries ensure virtually infinite workflow

• Simultaneous multi-platform support

• Full platform compatibility What we don’t like about it • Mic quality is a bit lacking

Best wired headset HyperX Cloud II The Cloud III couldn’t dislodge the HyperX Cloud II in our book. Image via Amazon Key specs • Audio frequency – 10Hz-23kHz

• Mic frequency – 50Hz-7.5kHz

• Drivers – 53mm

• Compatibility – PC/PlayStation/Xbox/Nintendo/Mobile

• Weight – 11.6 ounces What we like about it • Velour earpads are exceptionally comfortable

• High quality punchy audio

• Full platform compatibility What we don’t like about it • Mic sound is decent, but unremarkable

Best wireless headset Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless This headset has no right being as comfortable as it is. Image via Amazon Key specs • Audio frequency – 20Hz-20kHz

• Mic frequency – 100Hz-10kHz

• Drivers – 40mm

• Compatibility – PC/PlayStation/Nintendo

• Weight – 9.8 ounces What we like about it • Among the most comfortable headsets on the market

• Good battery life

• RGB lighting What we don’t like about it • Audio and mic quality is good, not great

• RGB could be an issue for users with glasses

Best gaming headset for consoles Razer Kraken Razer sneaks onto our list with a mid-range all-around headset, the Kraken. Image via Amazon Key specs • Audio frequency – 12Hz-28kHz

• Mic frequency – 100Hz-10kHz

• Drivers – 50mm

• Compatibility – PC/PlayStation/Xbox/Nintendo/Mobile

• Weight – 11.4 ounces What we like about it • Trademark cool design

• High quality mic

• Full platform compatibility What we don’t like about it • Audio quality is good, not great

Best budget headset Senzer SG500 The Senzer SG500 has better audio and mic quality than headsets twice the price. Image via Amazon Key specs • Audio frequency – 20Hz-20kHz

• Mic frequency – 100Hz-10kHz

• Compatibility – PC/PlayStation/Xbox/Mobile

• Weight – 6 ounces What we like about it • Good audio and mic quality

• Good platform compatibility

• Very light What we don’t like about it • Headband adjustment doesn’t inspire confidence

• Unproven manufacturer Today’s Best Deals • View at Amazon Product Breakdown For Senzer SG500 If you’re on a tighter budget, you start looking at what is able to do the best job for the least amount of money. No gaming headset in 2024 matches this criteria better than the Senzer SG500 Surround Sound Pro Gaming. This headset employs a rather weird headband adjustment in the form of a metal wire. It serves its purpose, but it leaves us wondering why Senzer didn’t go for a more conventional approach. Regardless, your head size should fit quite well in the SG500. The ear pads are soft and puffy, covered in leatherette, and are detachable, which isn’t the case with some cheaper headphones. You might expect audio and/or mic quality to suffer greatly at this low price point, but there’s a reason we propose these headphones. The audio is in no way comparable to the 10 times more expensive SteelSeries Arctis Nova, but it’s in the wheelhouse of the two times more expensive Razer Kraken, for example. The microphone has similarly good quality, especially when taking price into consideration. Just looking at it from a pure performance standpoint, it provides a relatively clear and balanced sound that’s more than suitable for the uses of a gamer. You don’t have to make any major compromises with the Senzer SG500, and you can’t ask much more from a budget gaming headset. It’s hard to find better value at this price.

How we created this list of gaming headsets As we mentioned, you have to try a headset to truly get to know it, so first and foremost, we used our collective headset experience as a pillar for the list. Then we branched out and took into account professional reviews and how they match the public opinions on outlets like Amazon, as well as our own impressions. To discern the best from the rest, we were looking at comfort levels, including the headset’s materials, adjustability, and padding, their audio and microphone quality, and lastly, their connectivity and additional features, like the SteelSeries’ interchangeable batteries for example. These factors helped us create this list of the best gaming headsets for big heads.