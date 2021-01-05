The 7 best Logitech webcams for streaming

Webcams have become popular in recent times. Many people use them for remote meetings, and others use them for connecting with family and friends around the world. Webcams are also an essential part of streamers’ kit, and they need the best picture and sound quality possible.

There are countless types of webcams on the market with many different features. You can get different camera resolutions to suit different needs, and some have a single built-in microphone, while others have stereo microphones. Nobody likes low picture quality or faint sound when communicating, so it’s worth getting a good webcam.

Logitech is one of the world’s leading peripheral manufacturers and has a stellar track record of making quality products. The company makes a range of webcams to suit personal, business, and streaming needs. We’ve made a list of some of the best Logitech webcams for streaming so you can decide which one’s best for you.

Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920

The Logitech C920 has been around for years but still has excellent all-around capability at a reasonable price. This webcam is popular among home and business users because of its durability and picture and sound quality. It’s also ideal for beginner streamers who don’t want to spend much. You can set the camera to either 1080p at 30fps or 720p at 30fps. It has a large, 78-degree field of view, but you can reduce it if you want to focus on a specific area.

The C920 also has built-in stereo microphones on either side of the camera, and they do a brilliant job of keeping out background noise. This webcam is rugged and features a hard plastic shell and a protective glass panel in front of the lens. It also has a flexible clip with a tripod hole to mount on your monitor. The C920 is a versatile camera that’s a jack of all trades.

Logitech C922x Pro Stream

The C922x Pro Stream is slightly more advanced but retains many of the features that make the C920 such a popular choice. It has a similar appearance, and the camera can record in 1080p at 30fps and 720p at 30fps. Where it goes beyond the C920 is the ability to record in 720p at 60fps. The C922X also has dual omni-directional microphones to capture voice from different angles.

The webcam also has Logitech’s nifty clip mechanism that easily fits your monitor or any other surface. Where it stands out is the inclusion of a tripod and a three-month premium subscription to the XSplit service. The XSplit service gives you access to professional streaming tools to improve your content. This webcam is perfect for streamers wanting a superb webcam without breaking the bank.

Logitech StreamCam

The Logitech StreamCam is another webcam designed for streaming. What sets it apart from the C922x Pro Stream is recording in 1080p at 60fps in both portrait or landscape mode. Switching between portrait and landscape is as easy as turning the webcam on its side and turning it back. This webcam also comes with Logitech Capture software that lets you adjust your frame rates, resolution, and other settings like autofocus and image stabilization.

Sound is captured by two microphones that can be used in either mono or stereo modes. Both modes produce clear sound, but they can’t be compared to a dedicated microphone. The Logitech StreamCam’s inverted bell-shape also looks different from the other webcams we’ve mentioned and makes it stand out as something special. You also get a tripod and stream mount in the package to add even more value.

Logitech BRIO

The Logitech BRIO is one of the best options if you want fantastic picture quality for your business meetings or streaming. It’s not cheap, but it has stellar features like Ultra HD 4K 4096 x 2160 resolution at 30fps and 1080p at 60fps. You can even use the 5X zoom option in 4K, and you can adjust the field of view between 65 and 90-degrees.

The BRIO also has HDR capability and uses RightLight 3 to adjust the camera to the lighting. Another standout feature is Windows Hello compatibility. The Hello system is a biometric system that uses facial recognition to allow access to your computer.

There are two noise-canceling microphones for clear audio. This webcam doesn’t come cheap, and many communication platforms don’t support 4K video yet. It’s still worth it if you want outstanding picture quality and a degree of future-proofing.

Logitech C930e

The Logitech C930e is a more affordable alternative if you want a webcam that can be used for streaming and business use. It’s designed to work with business apps like Skype, Lync, and Google Hangouts with smooth picture quality and clear sound. Compared to the other webcams we’ve mentioned, it has a wide 90-degree field of view, making it perfect for presentations or demonstrations.

Another great feature is the UVC H.264 encoding that minimizes the required bandwidth to deliver a clearer picture. The exterior features Logitech’s familiar rectangular shape with microphones on each side of the camera lens. It also comes with a privacy shutter to protect you from prying eyes. This webcam has resolutions of 1080p at 30fps and 720p at 30fps, so your streams will be clear and professional.

Logitech C505

The Logitech C505 is an excellent choice if you just need a basic webcam to start your streaming career. This webcam doesn’t cost much and has a resolution of 720p at 30fps and a 60-degree field of view. It also has a single noise-canceling microphone with decent sound quality and little background noise.

The design is functional and straightforward, with thick oval-shaped plastic housing the camera lens and microphone. There’s also a basic clip to attach to your monitor and a long, seven-foot cable. There’s no zoom function or advanced settings, but you just get auto light correction and fixed focus. Considering the price, the C505 has terrific value for money.

Logi 4K Pro Magnetic Webcam

The 4K Pro Magnetic Webcam is more of a niche product for Apple users, but it deserves a place on this list thanks to its features and design. It’s designed specifically for use with the Apple Pro Display XDR monitor, and the magnetic base fits precisely on the frame. The magnet is so strong that you can tilt the webcam forward and backward or rotate it without dislodging it.

The Logi 4K Pro Magnetic Webcam uses a simple USB-C connection and has 4K video resolution at 30fps with crisp and clear visuals. It also has HDR and excellent low-light capability. Like many of the other webcams we’ve mentioned, it has stereo microphones with excellent sound quality. After outlaying thousands on the Apple Pro Display XDR monitor, it’s worth spending a couple of hundred on a webcam to go with it.