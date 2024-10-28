7 best gaming gloves for sweaty hands (2024)

Recommended Videos

7) Giro Trixter Glove The Giro Trixter Glove. Image via Giro. Image via Amazon Key Specs • AX Bolt Instachill material

• Perforated microfiber palm

• Conductive fingertips Pros • Affordable

• Great grip

• Machine washable Cons • Pretty bulky Where To Buy • View at Amazon Product Breakdown For The Giro Trixter Glove. The Giro Trixter Glove is designed for mountain biking, but its lightweight feel and excellent grip make it a great glove for gaming, too. Made with AX Bolt Instachill fabric, this glove not only wicks away moisture, but also turns it into a cooling effect, making it perfect for gamers with sweaty hands. The fingertips are conductive, too, so you can use your phone or your PS5’s capacitive touch pad with them on. One of the cheaper options on this list, the Giro Trixter Glove offers a great balance of performance and price for gamers looking to keep their hands dry.

6) Ironclad Console Glove The Ironclad Console Glove. Image via Amazon Key Specs • Full-finger design

• Wrist strap Pros • Great build quality

• Excellent moisture wicking Cons • Bulky, so you lose some of the tactile sensation of button pressing

• Expensive Where To Buy • View at Amazon Product Breakdown For The Ironclad Console Glove The Ironclad Console Glove is a top choice among sweaty gamers, and it’s easy to see why. Highly recommended for its exceptional performance, this glove is designed with a premium build quality from durable, moisture-wicking fabric. The snug fit ensures you won’t lose precision or dexterity, allowing you to stay fully in control during intense gaming sessions. Plus, they’re machine washable. The Ironclad Console Glove is expensive but well worth spending that bit more for anti-sweat gloves that will last you for years.

FootJoy Tropicool Golf Gloves. Image via FootJoy. Image via Amazon Key Specs • Perforated synthetic mesh

• Full-finger design Pros • Sturdy build quality

• Comfortable fit

• Airy and cool Cons • Not machine washable

• Get dirty easily Where To Buy • View at Amazon Product Breakdown For FootJoy Tropicool Golf Gloves The FootJoy Tropicool Golf Gloves are designed to withstand 18 holes in tropical heat, so a few hours of sweaty gaming is light work. Lightweight and comfortable, these gloves will keep your hands cool during long gaming sessions without losing grip. One quibble: the white fabric dirties easily, and the gloves aren’t machine washable, so you’ll have to wash them by hand. Buy two pairs so you can switch back and forth between gaming sessions.

4) Rakizbe Gaming Gloves Rakizbe Gaming Gloves. Image via Amazon Key Specs • Silver fiber, spandex, and nylon

• Dot silica anti-slip gel palm Pros • Ultra-lightweight

• Easy to fold up and throw into a bag

• Form-fitting for extra precision Cons • Fabric is pretty thin

• Not suitable for larger hands Where To Buy • View at Amazon Product Breakdown For Rakizbe Gaming Gloves The Rakizbe Gaming Gloves are mainly for mobile gamers, with a super-thin design that lets you stay precise when playing on touch screens. They’re made from silver fiber, nylon, and spandex, so they’re breathable and really comfortable to wear. The gloves also have a solid grip, so your fingers won’t slip during gameplay. That said, since they’re so thin, they might not hold up for long, intense gaming sessions. They’re also pretty small, so gamers with big paws will have to look elsewhere. For the rest of you, if you’re looking for a cheap, lightweight option for shorter gaming sessions, these gloves are a great pick.

3) Mechanix Wear Nickelbacks The Mechanix Wear Nickelbacks. Image via Mechanix Wear Key Specs • Nitrile

• Anti-sweat liner

• Full-finger design Pros • Ultra-thin material for high precision

• Doesn’t turn into a soppy mess, no matter how much you sweat

• Tear-resistant Cons • Each glove is single-use Where To Buy • View at Amazon Product Breakdown For The Mechanix Wear Nickelbacks The Mechanix Wear Nickelbacks are black nitrile gloves designed for precision work, meaning they’re ultra-dextrous and form-fitting—perfect for gaming. The nitrile material doesn’t absorb sweat or let it leak through, so your controllers and accessories stay safe from moisture. To keep the insides from becoming a wet mess, they’re equipped with special sweat liners which absorb sweat inside the glove, keeping your hands dry. For gaming, they’re by far the least bulky and most precise gloves on this list. They’re also affordable, but since they’re disposable, you’ll need to replace them every few months.

2) ONISSI Pro Gaming Gloves The ONISSI Pro Gaming Glove. Image via ONISSI. Key Specs • Anti-slip, perforated palm material

• Full-finger design Pros • Excellent grip

• Comfortable even during long sessions

• Machine washable Cons • Build quality feels less sturdy than other gloves Where To Buy • View at Amazon Product Breakdown For The Ironclad Console Glove The ONISSI Pro Gaming Gloves are form-fitting gamer gloves designed to enhance grip and keep your hands cool for hours of play. We love how they flex and stretch around the bases of each finger, helping maintain flexibility and finger freedom despite the relatively bulky moisture-wicking material. They’re affordably priced, too, though the build quality can’t match the pricier gloves on this list. If you keep them clean and swap pairs between uses, they’ll last for months, if not years.

1) MaxiFlex 34-874 MaxiFlex 34-874. Image via MaxiFlex. Key Specs • Breathable microfoam nitrile

• Full-finger design

• Special microfoam for extra grip Pros • Great build quality

• Comfortable wrist strap keeps glove in place

• Snug and comfortable fit that doesn’t restrict finger freedom Cons • They’re work gloves and they look like work gloves Where To Buy • View at Amazon Product Breakdown For The Scan SCAGLONITMF. The MaxiFlex 34-874 is a no-fuss solution for secure grip and no sweat. Everything from its name to its design is antithetical to the wild showiness typical of gaming gear—little surprise, considering these are utilitarian gloves made for industrial work. They’re made of breathable microfoam nitrile and are used for handling small parts, so the design prioritizes maximum dexterity and comfort over long hours. Although the MaxiFlex 34-874 gloves are made to be disposed of after use, since the only hazardous chemical you’ll be handling is your own sweat, you can extend the lifespan of each pair by throwing them in the washing machine.

How we created this list of gaming gloves

When putting this list together, we first looked at one key thing: moisture-wicking material. A good anti-sweat gaming glove should quickly soak up your palm sweat and pull it away from your skin. Ideally, it should be made of a fabric that’s breathable and allows for airflow across your palms.

Since these gloves are for gaming, grip and comfort were also key considerations. The reason you specifically want “gamer” gloves over most workout or winter gloves is because they should have enhanced grip. Poorly designed gaming gloves can be slippery on the controller or when gripping a steering wheel. The glove should be appropriately snug so you can still feel the buttons underneath your fingertips, but they should also be stretchy enough that you can move your fingers freely.

For gamers who primarily play on mobile, the gloves should let you use your phone’s capacitive touchscreen.

We scoured forums and user reviews, looking at which gloves were highly recommended for gaming, analyzing their pros and cons and looking at their specifications to compile this list of the best gaming gloves for sweaty hands.

Final thoughts

A good pair of anti-sweat gaming gloves should be breathable, comfortable, and enhance your grip. Luckily, you have loads of options to pick from, whether they’re dedicated gaming gloves or specialized gloves originally designed for other purposes. We’ve highlighted a few gloves that we believe offer breathability, comfort, and grip, but only you can really know whether a glove is the right choice for you.

