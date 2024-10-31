8 best mesh gaming chairs for 2024 (ranked)

Sleek leather and oversized seats are probably the first things that come to mind when you bring up the term “gaming chair,” but if you want real comfort during long hours of gaming, nothing will keep you cool like a good mesh chair. Oddly enough, big-brand gaming chair makers don’t have many options with mesh fabrics. That means you’ll need more than brand name alone to help you pick a quality mesh chair. The good news is that we get to introduce you to premium chair makers that are underappreciated in the gaming space, some of which have been making high-quality ergonomic mesh chairs for decades. These are our picks for the very best mesh gaming chairs.

Quick list

Editor’s Choice: Our favorite chairs

Steelcase Series One The Steelcase Series One. Image via Steelcase. Key specs • Polyster mesh

• Foam seat

• 4D arm rest

• Adjustable headrest Pros • Great backrest and cushion

• Recline feels natural and comfortable

• Simple, straightforward functionality Cons • No headrest or footrest Where To Buy • View at Amazon Product breakdown for Steelcase Series One What? No wings? No leather? No footrest? No 180-degree reclining backrest? Well, gamers may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like. The Steelcase Series One is frequently recommended among gamers who prioritize comfort and ergonomics over style. The build is excellent, with great stitching and quality materials, and it’s clearly made to last for years and years. The biggest issue is its size. The backrest isn’t quite large enough to comfortably support people over six feet tall, and the adjustable handrests don’t get quite high enough for people of that height. If you’re on the taller side, you might also consider the Series Two, which has similar comfort and ergonomics as the Series One but is made for bigger individuals.

X-Chair X2 X-Chair X2. Image via X-Chair Key specs • Aluminum frame

• Foam seat cushion Pros • Excellent adjustable lumbar support

• Very good floating recline

• Adjustable seat height, seat depth, backrest, headrest, and armrests Cons • Mesh seating and foam cushions are hard to clean Where To Buy • View at Amazon Product breakdown for X-Chair X2 The X-Chair X2 is a sleek home gaming chair with great quality-of-life features, like Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) support, SciFloat Infinite Recline, and K-Sport mesh fabric. The adjustable lumbar support is a must-have if you’re like me and twist and bend at the slightest discomfort, eventually settling into a weird pretzel shape that’s absolutely terrible for your back. It’s not a chair for taller gamers, though, since the lumbar support doesn’t get high enough for people over six feet. For the rest of us, the breathable mesh, lumbar support and sophisticated design make it a solid choice for the home office or gamer’s cave.

DFLIVE Ergonomic Office Chair DFLIVE Ergonomic Office Chair. Image via DFLIVE Key specs • Polyester mesh

• Metal frame

• Adjustable lumbar support

• Multi-angle backrest recline

• Adjustable headrest Pros • Cheap

• Lots of features, include a footrest and adjustable head and armrests

• Mesh seating (without cushions) is easy to clean Cons • Seat adjustment is tricky

• Solid but not quite premium build quality Where To Buy • View at Amazon Product breakdown for DFLIVE Ergonomic Office Chair The DFLIVE Ergonomic Office Chair offers solid value for a budget chair, with standout features like a supportive headrest and a footrest that’s great for reclining. It isn’t perfect. The footrest’s hard plastic can get uncomfortable, and the seat adjustment mechanism is a bit tricky. But those are small complaints considering how much the chair costs. Overall, the DFLIVE Ergonomic Office Chair is a great option for its price, providing quality features not typically found in chairs at this range. While the build quality doesn’t match pricier models, it’s still a reliable chair that will last.

JWX Cyberchair Pro Max JWX Cyberchair Pro Max. Image via JWX Key specs • Hybrid mesh

• ABS and aluminum alloy frame

• 6D adjustable armrests

• Adjustable seat height and depth

• Adjustable headrests Pros • Highly adjustable

• Comfortable footrest

• Sleek look Cons • Bulky lumbar support

• Could use more cushioning Where To Buy • View at Amazon Product breakdown for JWX Cyberchair Pro Max Out of all the chairs on this list, the JWX Cyberchair Pro Max looks the most like your traditional gamer chair with its sharp angles and faux-carbon fiber texturing. The adjustable headrest, backrest, lumbar support, six-direction armrests, and settings for both seat height and seat depth make it the most adjustable chair in this list—great if you’ve got a body type that needs specific adjustments. At the moment, its price tag is a bit high for what it offers, so we suggest grabbing this chair on a discount.

HINOMI H1 Pro V2. Image via HINOMI

Key specs • Full mesh design (backrest and seating)

• Adjustable footrest and headrest

• Fully adjustable armrests Pros • Excellent recline

• Great range of motion on adjustable armrests

• Firm lumbar support Cons • Foot rest feels a bit flimsy Where To Buy • View at Amazon Product breakdown for HINOMI H1 Pro V2

The HINOMI H1 Pro V2 is a comfortable, supportive chair that’s perfect for long hours of work or relaxation. The lumbar support and leg recliner are standout features that make a big difference, and the assembly was quick and easy, taking just 15 minutes. It’s a great ergonomic option that helps with back support.

We love the great design, footrest, and adjustable lumbar support, though we can’t help but feel the chair’s a bit expensive, especially considering the competition at that price range. We’d recommend waiting for a discount before pulling the trigger on this one.

Chairs from top brands

Cooler Master Hybrid 1 Cooler Master Hybrid 1. Image via Cooler Master Key specs • Headrest

• Adjustable armrests

• Smooth rolling wheels

• Semi-racer-seat design Pros • Love the design

• Good lumbar support

• Build quality and stitching are great Cons • Backrest is only half mesh Where To Buy • View at Amazon Product breakdown for Cooler Master Hybrid 1 The Cooler Master Hybrid 1 brings together the sportiness of gaming chairs with the functionality and ergonomics of office chairs. Made of mesh and PU leather, the Hybrid 1 keeps you cool and comfortable while also looking stylish with padded bolsters. The wide seat gives you lots of space to wiggle, with a seat cushion that’s firm but soft enough for long sessions in the front of a PC or console. The added lumbar support is also much-appreciated, though, just like with some of the other chairs on this list, its size may make it uncomfortable for taller folk. The Hybrid 1 is a great pick if you prefer the winged look of racer seats but don’t want to lose out on the coolness and comfort of a mesh backrest.

Razer FUJIN office chair. Image via Amazon

Key specs • 27.97″D x 28.96″W x 38.42″H

• Ultra-durable mesh

• Padded armrests Pros • Excellent build quality

• Support tall and big-sized users

• Mesh seat is firmer and more comfortable than other mesh seats Cons • Looks a bit too much like a regular office chair Where To Buy • View at Amazon Product breakdown for Razer Fujin

In a list half-filled with office chairs, the Razer FUJIN is shockingly the simplest in the bunch, with a friendly rounded backrest that contrasts beautifully with the sharp angles in its legs. If it weren’t for the tastefully placed Razer logo on the backrest, we would never believe this minimalistic, understated design came from a company that helped make excessive RGBs synonymous with gaming.

Despite its small frame, the FUJIN is a heavy lifter and can support players up to 6.6 feet tall and 299 pounds. We’re also a fan of the gliding seat base, which automatically adjusts to the reclining backrest, ensuring you don’t slide off when getting comfortable.

Best bang for your buck

IKEA MARKUS IKEA MARKUS. Image via IKEA Key specs • Tall backrest

• Headrest

• Adjustable seat height Pros • Solid build quality

• Firm and comfortable seat cushion

• Great recline action

• Excellent value for price Cons • Only seat height and backrest recline are adjustable Where To Buy • View at Amazon Product breakdown for Dell G2724D IKEA is not a name most would associate with gaming, but if you’re looking for something affordable, the IKEA MARKUS is our top budget pick. It’s subdued and minimalistic, not just aesthetically but feature-wise, as well. It has fixed armrests and a fixed headrest. In fact, the only adjustable part is the recline and the seat height, so it’s not a chair for someone looking for customizability. Still, it costs barely a third the cost of some of the other chairs on this list, and you get a sturdy, comfortable chair suited for hours of work that won’t break the bank (or your back).

How we created this list of mesh gaming chairs

Quality mesh chairs that are dedicated for gaming are surprisingly hard to find. Even popular chair makers, like Secret Lab, Corsair, and DXRacer, either don’t offer mesh chairs or their mesh chairs are no good. We had to scour the internet for this one, searching far and wide for good mesh chairs.

We started by asking one question: what are we looking for in a good mesh chair?

The biggest benefit mesh has over PU leather (which is what most gaming chairs are made of) is the breathability. Leather attracts sweat and grime, making it uncomfortable over time, whereas mesh allows air to flow through the seat, cooling you as you play.

Second, we looked at ergonomics. Does it have lumbar support? Is there a headrest? How comfortable is it for longer play sessions? User reviews were our go-to source for this, allowing us to draw summaries from a large sample size.

Last but certainly not least, we looked at design (especially for gaming!). The term “gaming chair” brings to mind racer seats, sharp angles, and lots of cushioning. A few chairs on this list were just too good not to recommend, despite not looking like your typical gaming chair, but for the most part, we made sure to include chairs that meet conventions.

FAQs about mesh gaming chairs

Are mesh chairs good for long hours?

The design of the chair determines whether it’s good for long sessions. Mesh lets air flow through it, so a mesh chair will keep you cooler than a synthetic leather one, but mesh or not, a sturdy build, good materials, and ergonomic design will keep you comfortable for long hours of play.

How do mesh seats compare to non-mesh seats?

While all mesh chairs have mesh backrests, not all of them have mesh seats. Mesh seats allow for airflow around your bottom and legs for an all-body cooling effect.

Mesh seats come with or without cushions. Mesh seats with cushions are notoriously difficult to clean, whereas those without cushions tend to be uncomfortable over long periods of time.

Do mesh chairs ruin clothes?

It depends on the quality of the mesh material and the fabric of your clothing. Some cheaper mesh chairs are made of more abrasive materials, which can snag on some fabrics. Generally, the more expensive mesh chairs are made of tighter-knit, smoother fabrics that won’t catch onto clothes or skin.

Final thoughts

Mesh chairs are already known for their ergonomics and comfort, but finding a comfortable mesh chair that stands out and fits the sleek gamer aesthetic is a lot harder than you’d think! These were our picks for mesh gaming chairs that combine the breathability and posture support of a good mesh chair with the style and sleekness that gaming chairs are known for.

