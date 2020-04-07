The 10 best graphics cards of 2020

Most modern games require a dedicated graphics card before players can run the software. Though integrated GPUs also improved over time, they’re simply not enough to provide a smooth gaming experience.

The best graphics card varies from person to person. Depending on your gaming needs, you can decide between getting a top-of-the-line graphics card and future-proofing yourself or settling on a high price-performance GPU.

Two giants of the graphics card market, AMD and NVIDIA have been battling it out for decades. The competition drives both companies to constantly come up with innovative ideas.

We’ve gathered the best graphics cards currently on the market. Before settling on one of these, you should consider your gaming needs thoroughly.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI Graphics Card

Image via NVIDIA

If we exclude the studio-grade cards, NVIDIA’s RTX 2080 TI is hands down the best graphics card on the market. If you’re looking to max out the settings in every game you play or set up a 4K gaming setup, this is the GPU to pick.

RTX 2080 TI comes with 11 GB of VRAM and a core clock speed of 1350 MHz, which can be boosted up to 1635 MHz.

With NVIDIA’s new GPU architecture Turing, 2080 TI is about 25 percent faster than the last generation’s top of the line 1080 TI. If you mostly play in 1080p and don’t have any intentions of using ray tracing, however, then this GPU could be a bit of an overkill.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Graphics Card

Image via NVIDIA

The 2080 Super comes with a core clock speed of 1650 MHz, which is overclockable to 1815 MHz. Combined with its eight GB of VRAM, it should be more than enough to provide a smooth gaming experience even at 4K resolution. Though the 2080 Super performs slightly worse than its bigger brother 2080 TI, it costs almost half less.

Overall, the GPU is quite powerful. It still suffers in terms of performance when it comes to ray tracing. The good news is that there aren’t many games available that use ray tracing to its fullest and it’s rather unclear how things will shape up in the future as long as games go.

AMD Radeon VII Graphics Card

Image via AMD

Though AMD’s contender for the top spot comes a bit short in terms of performance, it’s still a great choice with its price tag and specs.

The Radeon VII has 16 GB of VRAM and a core clock speed of 1400 MHz. Its extra VRAM may come in handy if you are a content creator who does a lot of editing.

It consumes more power than its rival RTX 2080 TI but runs cooler in exchange. If you aren’t interested in trying out the ray tracing technology that the latest NVIDIA cards offer then you should consider the Radeon VII.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super Graphics Card

Image via NVIDIA

NVIDIA’s second-in-command also offers a remarkable performance with its eight GB of VRAM and a core clock speed of 1605 MHz.

Though the RTX 2060 offers ray tracing, the RTX 2070 could be seen as the real entry-level GPU to the ray tracing technology while offering exceptional performance in 1080 and 1440p.

It starts lacking in terms of raw power when it comes to 4K gaming in smooth frame rates. But if you consider 30 to 40 frames per second ideal, then you should be more than fine.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 TI Graphics Card

Image via NVIDIA

The last generation’s superstar still holds its own and even outperforms some of the first RTX cards that hit the market.

The GPU comes with an 11 GB of VRAM and a base clock speed of 1480 MHz, which can be boosted up to 1582 MHz. Though it performs worse than 2080 TI in 4K, it is still capable of achieving 40-60 fps in recent games.

As NVIDIA released more GPUs within the Turing architecture, the 1080 TI’s price decreased to a point where it is considered a great deal now.

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Graphics Card

Image via AMD

The Radeon RX 5700 XT is considered one of the best offerings from AMD. With its eight GB of RAM and base clock speed of 1605 MHz, it even challenges its bigger brother Radeon VII.

The GPU is quite close to NVIDIA’s 1080 TI in terms of performance and has a cheaper price tag. As it’s the case with all AMD GPUs, it doesn’t support ray tracing but performs surprisingly well in 4K considering its price.

If you’re on a budget and looking for the best bang for your buck, this is a graphics card that you may consider.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super Graphics Card

Image via NVIDIA

NVIDIA’s RTX 2060 Super certainly earns its spot with its specs and performance. But if you’re considering a graphics card around this range, then it starts falling short against its competition price-wise.

The improved version of the RTX 2060 has eight GB of VRAM and a base clock speed of 1410 Hz. The cooler staying in the same size causes higher temps, which shouldn’t be a problem if you have a decent airflow in your rig.

The GPU performs quite well in 1080 and 1440p. Before pulling the trigger on this one, make sure to check out its competitors and the base RTX 2060 model as the difference between them in terms of performance is minimal.

AMD Radeon RX 5700 Graphics Card

Image via AMD

AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 comes with eight GB of VRAM and a base clock speed of 1465 MHz. Just like most of AMD’s GPUs, this is another bang-for-your-buck option.

It costs much less than its rivals while offering the same performance overall. It’s certainly a great option if you’re gaming in 1080p and should give you great frame rates in games like League of Legends and CS:GO.

The only downsides of the GPU are the lack of ray tracing and its overheating problems, which may get out of hand if you don’t have a decent cooling setup.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Graphics Card

Image via Sapphire

The RX 5600 XT comes with six GB of VRAM and a clock speed of 1615 MHz. It’s one of the best options for 1080p gaming and performs slightly better than NVIDIA’s RTX 2060.

It lacks ray tracing but has the raw power to make up for it. It also consumes the least amount of power in between its competition. The GPU offers decent frame rates in almost all recent games as long as they’re played in 1080p.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 TI Graphics Card

Image via NVIDIA

With its six GB of VRAM and base clock speed of 1365 MHz, the GeForce GTX 1660 TI is more than capable of maintaining high frame rates in games like League of Legends, CS:GO and Fortnite.

Overall, this card performs slightly better than the last generation’s GTX 1070 and its only drawback is its price being too in the middle. Potential buyers of this GPU are usually torn between spending the extra $50-70 and upgrading to an RTX 2060.

If you’ve no intention of trying out the ray tracing technology and mostly play competitive games, then you can pull the trigger on this one without any of that buyer’s remorse.