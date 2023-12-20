Best Nintendo gifts for Switch gamers

There are many different types of Nintendo Switch gamers, and that’s what makes buying for them so difficult. From the hardcore platformer playing docked nonstop, to the casual gamer laying back in bed playing handheld, we have you covered for the best gifts to buy them.

Over the years, there have been plenty of accessories released for the Nintendo Switch serving a variety of different purposes. Some of these come from Nintendo itself, while others are produced by third-party companies to resolve the gamer’s needs.

In our list of suggestions, we have a variety of different items to suit pretty much every use case you can think of. This will certainly spark the ideas you need to buy that Switch-related gift for the loved one in your life this holiday season.

Hori Split Pad Pro

Hori’s Split Pad Pro is a great way to play on the go. Image via Hori

It’s no secret that the best way to play games is with a full controller. Handheld controls just never have the same comfort and practicality of a complete controller, but the Hori Split Pad Pro looks to fill the void between these two.

This joy-con update for the Nintendo Switch is basically a pro controller split in half. You attach it as you would any joy-con and get gaming. It’s great, while a little more bulky the upgrades in joystick movement and button feedback are well worth it.

You can get the Hori Split Pad Pro in a variety of models including your favorite series like Pokémon, Mario, and Zelda. If you’re buying for someone who plays their Switch mostly in handheld mode then this is the perfect gift for them.

Pro controller

Nintendo’s pro-controller is best way to play. Image via Nintendo

When it comes to controller methods for the Nintendo Switch, the Pro controller is the best option and it’s not even close. While it’s only really practical in a docked setting, this controller gives Nintendo gamers the closest thing they’ll get to an Xbox controller, and it’s perfect.

You’re going to notice perfect response times, better triggers, joysticks, and buttons. And because it’s a Nintendo product, connecting it up takes no effort at all. You’ll be gaming in style in no time.

Like the Hori Split Pad Pro, there are several versions of the Pro controller to celebrate hit Nintendo titles, but we suggest making sure you’re buying an official Nintendo one before purchasing as they are the best quality.

Super Mario Wonder

Super Mario Wonder is a must have for any Nintendo fan. Image via Nintendo

2023 saw Mario return to his side-scrolling platforming routes, and it might be the best outing yet. Super Mario Wonder is the perfect present for anyone in your life who games on a Switch, and I mean anyone.

Super Mario Wonder can be as difficult or easy as you like. With so many different characters, some will allow you to forget about dodging enemies and just enjoy the scenery. Let’s not forget it’s a multiplayer title, so you can play with up to four of your friends and enjoy the platforming action.

Depending on when and where you are looking, you can probably find this game at a slight discount, but even at full price, Super Mario Wonder is a must-have Nintendo Switch title and the perfect present this holiday season.

Genki Covert Dock

You’ll never need to move your dock again. Image via Genki

We get it: Some people like to play their Nintendo Switch all around the house, and while there might be a TV in multiple rooms, carting the dock around is just too much effort. While handheld is good, thanks to the Genki Covert Dock, you can connect to any TV in seconds.

This plug that connects to a power point is functionally a Nintendo Switch dock the size of a phone charger. All you have to do is connect it to power and run a cable to your TV and Switch. That’s it! Now you’re ready for docked gaming.

Nintendo Switch memory card

Sometime you need storage for more games. Image via Samsung

Games are getting bigger, and the Nintendo Switch isn’t winning any awards for its internal storage. That’s where SD cards come in. With the help of an SD card, you can store dozens more games, having them ready to launch at any notice.

You’ve got a ton of options at different price points and storage sizes going up to multiple Terabytes. We suggest something around 500GB, which will be a great upgrade for the holiday season and allow your recipient to play all of the Switch games they may get.

Nintendo does offer their own Switch memory cards, so if you’re looking to stick with the theme then you might want to look into one of them.

Nintendo Switch carrying case and screen protector

Protect your Nintendo Switch with a carry case. Image via PowerA

Any portable device is at risk of taking damage. Whether it’s a bump against a doorframe or being dropped straight onto the floor, there are plenty of places that could result in your Nintendo Switch sustaining a thump. That’s where a carry case comes in.

With a carry case, you don’t need to worry about bumping your Nintendo Switch anymore; it’s not going to cause any issues. Furthermore, with a screen protector applied, you also get the peace of mind knowing that if you’re playing the device and happen to drop it, that sweet screen should be completely untouched.

Like many of the other items on our list, there are plenty of options when it comes to cases, but we suggest you look for one bundled with a screen protector simply for that extra protection.

Anker 335 Power Bank

The Anker power bank keeps your Switch powered on the go. Image via Anker

Another great gift for those who do a lot of traveling with their Nintendo Switch. A power bank is perfect to keep you gaming on the go, and the Anker 335 has the juice to maintain full power for those long gaming sessions and plane flights.

This power bank has a 20,000mAh capacity, which is plenty for the Nintendo Switch, your phone, and any other USB items that might require changing while on holiday. Making things sweeter, the charging speeds are lightning fast, topping up your devices and getting you back in the action in no time.

We all have that globetrotter in our family, and if your Switch-themed gift is for them, then a power bank is the perfect choice for you.