ImperialHal’s Streaming Setup for Apex Legends: Headset, mouse, keyboard, and more

Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen is an American Apex Legends player representing Team SoloMid. He began his career in 2018 as a part of Cloud9’s H1Z1 team. When the team disbanded, ImperialHal switched to Fortnite before moving on to Apex Legends.

As an Apex Legends player, ImperialHal is known for his aggressive style and consistent performance. He also has the most-watched Apex Legends Twitch channel with over 2.4 million viewing hours.

This is ImperialHal’s streaming setup for Apex Legends.

Mouse

Logitech G PRO X Superlight

Image via Logitech

Logitech G specifically designed the Pro X Superlight for esports pros and cut out unnecessary features like RGB lighting and extra buttons. Users get a streamlined wireless mouse with just five buttons, including the scroll wheel. While the Pro X Superlight is featherlight at just 63 grams, it still boasts Logitech’s Hero 25K sensor, which goes up to 25,000 DPI and has a 1,000Hz polling rate.

Even the connectivity options on the Pro X Superlight are limited to save weight. Since there’s no lighting, the battery life on the Pro X Superlight is a respectable 70 hours. Instead of a USB-C cable, it uses a proprietary Micro-USB cable to charge. Users also have the option of buying a Logitech PowerPlay mat if they prefer wireless charging.

Pros may use it, but the Pro X Superlight still has some disadvantages. For a mouse with limited features, it has a hefty price tag putting it out of reach for many players. There’s also no physical DPI adjustment button, so users have to use the G Hub software instead.

Monitor

Alienware AW2521H

Image via Dell

Alienware’s AW2521H is perfect for competitive gaming because it’s one of the fastest monitors currently available. It sits in a select group of monitors with a blistering 360Hz refresh rate, ensuring the smoothest experience possible. This 24.5-inch monitor features an IPS screen with 1080p resolution and a one-millisecond Grey to Grey (GtG) response time. The resolution may be too low for some players, but it’s the standard for pros who value speed above all else.

When it comes to connectivity, the AW2521H bests the other monitors in its class that only feature a single HDMI port. The AW2521H comes with two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, four USB 3.2 ports, and a 3.5-millimeter audio jack. Users are limited to a 240Hz refresh rate when using the HDMI ports and have to use the DisplayPort to unleash the monitor’s full potential.

One of the standout features of the AW2521H is the inclusion of Nvidia’s Reflex Latency Analyzer. Users can plug a compatible mouse directly into the monitor, and the Latency Analyzer displays the exact figures of how long clicks take to register on-screen. This feature allows users to optimize their systems for the best performance by measuring real-time system latency and adjusting their settings accordingly.

All 360Hz monitors are expensive because they feature cutting-edge technology and the fastest refresh rates currently possible. The AW2521H is a worthwhile investment for users looking for an edge in fast-paced games where every millisecond counts.

Keyboard

Logitech G Pro X

Image via Logitech

Many gamers prefer mechanical keyboards for their feel and response. ImperialHal uses the Pro X, Logitech G’s top-of-the-range tenkeyless mechanical keyboard with swappable switches. The Pro X allows users to swap between Logitech G’s GX Blue, GX Red, and GX Brown switches to customize the feel of the keys.

The Pro X is perfect for tournaments, thanks to its compact size. Tenkeyless keyboards cut out the number pad and navigation keys for a more compact design. The smaller size makes the Pro X easier to transport and creates more desk space. When transporting the Pro X, users can remove the detachable Micro-USB cable to avoid damaging it.

Many of the Pro X’s features are configured with Logitech G Hub. The G Hub software allows users to expand the keyboard’s capabilities by programming the function keys to have secondary purposes. Players can also use the app to configure per-key RGB lighting or create different profiles for various games.

The Pro X is an excellent keyboard for competitive gaming, but its audience is slightly limited. This keyboard is only worth it for users who want to try out different switches. Other users will find it more practical and cost-effective to get a standard Logitech G Pro keyboard instead.

Mouse pad

G640 TSM Edition

Image via Logitech

ImperialHal uses a Logitech mouse pad with his team logo on it. The Logitech G640 TSM Edition is a black mousepad with a white TSM logo on the bottom right corner. The top right corner has a Logitech logo, and the top left corner features a small TSM logo.

Logitech’s G640 is geared toward pros who value smooth and reliable tracking. The mousepad’s base has a rubber coating to keep it firmly in place, and the surface has an edge-to-edge design to optimize the available space. With a surface area of 15.75 by 18.11 inches and just three millimeters thick, the G640 is big enough for low-sensitivity mouse movements.

The G640 is another Logitech product designed for pros, so it’s easy to transport. When players are on their way to a tournament, they can fold up the G640 and store it in the provided hexagonal box.

Headset

Logitech Pro X

Image via Logitech

ImperialHal communicates with his team using the Logitech G Pro X gaming headset. This wired headset produces clear sound and offers extensive customization options because it connects to the PC with a USB sound card. The USB connection works with Logitech’s G Hub software and allows users to configure the 7.1 surround sound and equalizer settings.

For a high-end gaming headset, the Logitech G Pro X has a surprisingly subtle and comfortable design with no RGB lighting. Instead, users get a steel headband with a choice of leatherette or cloth earpads to seal the 50-millimeter drivers. At only 11.3 ounces, the Logitech G Pro X is comfortable enough for long sessions without feeling heavy.

The detachable microphone provides clear input and is made better with Logitech’s Blue Voice software that enhances the sound quality by filtering out background noise.

One of the best things about the Pro X gaming headset is its multiple connection options and accompanying cables. Most PC users will use the USB sound card, but two 3.5-millimeter cords and a splitter are included, so console and mobile players aren’t left out.

Logitech G’s Pro X gaming headset offers excellent value because of its outstanding performance and the number of included accessories. The headset is ideal for PC and console users looking for a high-quality headset with versatile features.

Graphics card

NVIDIA RTX 3080

Image via Logitech

Nvidia’s RTX 3080 allows ImperialHal to make the most of the high refresh rate offered by his Alienware AW2521H. The RTX 3080 uses Nvidia’s latest Ampere architecture and supports ray tracing and 4K gaming. It also works with the G-Sync compatibility on ImperalHal’s AW2521H monitor to reduce screen tearing.



This graphics card sits below the RTX 3090 in the Nvidia lineup and offers some of the best performance possible. The RTX 3080 has 10GB of GDDR6X memory in its standard form, with a base clock speed of 1,440MHz and a boost clock speed of 1,710MHz. It also has a 19Gbps memory speed and 8,704 Compute Unified Device Architecture (CUDA) cores.

Many third-party vendors take the standard specs mentioned above and boost them to get better performance. Companies like MSI and Asus offer higher-spec RTX 3080 graphics cards with improved features but are currently difficult to find. Considering the lack of availability, buyers are limited to getting whichever card they can find.

Earbuds

Sennheiser CX300 II

Image via Sennheiser

ImperialHal also uses the Sennheiser CX300 II earbuds instead of the Logitech Pro X headset. Gaming headsets tend to be more powerful and feature-packed, but earbuds have other merits that make them practical for gaming. Earbuds have a snug fit and are lightweight compared to headsets. The huge ear cups and headband on headsets can get hot over time, unlike earbuds, which always stay cool.

Sennheiser’s CX300 II earbuds are an affordable alternative to headphones with a simple design. They have a 3.9-foot cable and use a 3.5-millimeter jack connection. The drivers are covered with silicone tips that come in small, medium, and large sizes to suit the user.

Although the CX300 II earbuds have been discontinued, the updated CX 300S earbuds have similar features for an affordable price.

Camera and lens

Sony a7 III

Image via Sony

The a7 III is the entry-level mirrorless camera in Sony’s lineup, but it still has excellent picture quality. This camera has a 24.7-megapixel camera with an Exmor R complementary symmetry metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) sensor. ImperialHal uses the a7 III is for its recording ability which goes up to 4K HDR and has a 1080p slow-motion feature.

Despite its low price, the a7 III has high-end features. The three-inch LCD has touch functionality and is also tiltable to allow multiple viewing angles. Other impressive features include wireless capability and dual memory card slots. The camera comes with two batteries, but users have to buy a lens separately.

ImperialHal runs the Sony FE 24mm F1.4 GM camera lens. This wide-angle lens is lightweight at only 15.7 ounces and has a compact size of 3.0 by 3.75 inches. It’s water and dust-resistant with rubberized focus rings for easy grip. Users can also switch between manual and autofocus modes by flicking the switch on the lens’s left side. The FE 24mm F1.4 GM sits in Sony’s top-of-the-range G Master Series and adds a considerable amount to the cost of the camera system.

Stream Deck

Elgato Stream Deck

Image via Elgato

Elgato’s Stream Deck is designed to make content creation easier. It’s a rectangular black box with 15 keys in a grid format. All the keys have a transparent outer layer with a tiny screen underneath displaying their assigned function. The device integrates with different apps like OBS, Twitch, Xsplit, and Twitter, allowing users to have one-touch access to certain functions.

There are countless ways to use the Elgato Stream Deck. Once it’s programmed, users can switch between apps, play an intro, or even start and stop the camera and microphone with the touch of a button. The buttons can also open chat windows or play an ad in real-time.

There’s no doubt that the Elgato Stream Deck is a niche product targeted towards a specific audience. The device’s ability to seamlessly switch between apps and display other useful information on the fly may only appeal to serious streamers. Casual gamers and amateur streamers might not have much use for it.

Microphone

Audio-Technica AT2020

Image by Audio-Technica via Amazon

The Audio-Technica AT2020 is popular among streamers like ImperialHal and Dubs because of its clarity. Audio-Technica’s AT2020 is a cardioid condenser microphone, meaning it only captures sound from the front of the microphone. As a result, the microphone does a brilliant job of picking up the sound source directly in front of it and blocking out background noise.

When it comes to design, the AT2020 is rugged and should handle years of use without breaking. The body features all-steel construction, and the head is made from sturdy wire mesh. Despite its rugged build quality, the AT2020 is still lightweight at 1.5 pounds with a compact size of 9.6 by 2.6 inches.

Audio-Technica’s AT2020 offers quality for an affordable price. The fact that the top streamers use it is a testament to its all-around abilities.