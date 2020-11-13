How to use a PS5 DualSense controller on PC

Although the PlayStation 5 is widely sold out around the world, some of the hardware is still available to people who have been unable to get their hands on the actual console.

The DualSense controller, for example, offers a complete redesign of the DualShock4 controller. The PS5 controller boasts haptic sensors and adaptive triggers to boost the immersion of gameplay.

Fortunately for PC gamers, you can use this new controller on your PC to play many of your favorite titles today. While PCs don’t initially support the controller, there are a few steps that can be taken to make it work to a respectable result.

How to use a DualSense controller on PC

Photo via Dot Esports

There are two ways to pair these devices. The first and easiest process is through using a USB cable.

You’ll need a USB-C to USB-A cable for most computer setups. But if you have USB-C ports on your PC, you can use USB-C to USB-C cables.

Once you’ve plugged the cable into both the PC and the controller, you’ll notice that Windows will begin to automatically install the device’s drivers.

Next, you’re going to want to open Steam. Boot Steam into big picture mode. From there, you want to select the cog in the top right corner.

Once in the settings, navigate to the controller settings option and select it. If your controller is connected correctly, you’ll see it pop up at the list of devices at the bottom of the page as either a wireless controller or PlayStation controller.

Select your new controller and go ahead and map all your buttons. Once you’ve done this, your controller will be ready for use with Steam.

To skip the mapping step, you can select PlayStation configuration support from the controller settings tab and it will immediately take on the PlayStation DualShock4 button layout.

Some users may not have the cables necessary to connect the DualSense controller or would prefer a completely wireless experience. Fortunately, the controller is connectable through Bluetooth.