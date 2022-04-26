How to turn on Variable Refresh Rate on PlayStation 5

In the coming days, PlayStation fans around the world will gain access to Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) on their PS5s. This feature lets systems automatically adjust the refresh rate in real-time in supported games and content. Though it may not be a competitive player’s dream, this feature enhances the gaming experience by reducing screen tearing, frame pacing, and even input lag, in some cases.

Users will need TVs and monitors that support VRR with HDMI 2.1. If you have the boxes checked, VRR should automatically enable when it rolls out on your device.

If you’d like to check whether VRR is turned on or prefer turning it off, you can do so by following these steps.

Turn on your PlayStation 5.

Navigate to Settings.

Choose Screen & Video.

Find “VRR” option inside Video Output.

VRR will automatically be set to Automatic.

The number of games that support VRR is likely to grow over time, and players can still turn on the feature for slight visual improvements. Upon enabling VRR, you may start to notice some games playing smoother, which can enhance your overall gaming experience.

If you don’t have a display that supports VRR, you can check out options to see if there’s a monitor that can grant you access to the wonders of VRR at an afforable price.