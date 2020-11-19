How to turn off the PS5 using a controller

As easy as one, two, three.

The next generation of gaming consoles is here, and with the PlayStation 5 in a lot of people’s homes, there have surely been sleepless video game filled nights over the past week.

But you can’t game forever, and sometimes, turning off the console manually requires just a little too much effort for your taste.

If you’re not close enough to your PS5 to be able to turn it off but you still have a controller in your hands, you’re in luck.

The PS5, just like its predecessor, has a convenient way that owners can turn it off using only a controller—and the steps are fairly simple.