How to set up PSVR on PS5

PlayStation VR offers console users an easy way into the VR gaming experience. This additional accessory for Sony’s PlayStation console is a virtual reality headset that can be paired with the PlayStation move controllers to provide an extremely immersive VR experience.

With the release of Sony’s new PS5, gamers have probably noticed VR titles in the store. Fortunately for owners of the initial device, you will not be required to purchase a new PSVR as the original is still compatible with the PS5 console.

How to set up PRVR with PS5

Firstly, you’re required to purchase an adapter in order to connect your PlayStation old camera to your PS5 console.

Users who own PSVR can request the adapter be sent out to them free of charge on the PlayStation support website. When on the site, users will need to enter the serial number for their PSVR unit. This can be found on the back of the processor unit.

Once entered, you will be prompted to enter your shipping address to have the adapter mailed out. Once you receive the adapter you can then continue setting up your PSVR.

Set up from here is extremely simple. The process is the same as for the PS4, so begin connecting your HDMI cables from your console to the processing unit and then from the processing unit to the TV.

Connect the power USB from the control unit and your new camera adapter to the back of your console. Make sure that your headset is also connected to the processing unit and you will be ready to go.

There are several things to note when using PSVR on the PS5. Firstly, the new HD camera available for the PS5 will not be compatible with the current PSVR headset. You are required to get the adapter and connect it with the old device.

When playing PSVR games you are going to want to use either the PlayStation move controllers or the DualShock 4 as currently, the DualSense will not work for some games as it utilizes different motion technology.

At this stage, PlayStation has only begun sending out the adapters and this shipping process may take multiple weeks.