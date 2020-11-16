How to appear offline on PlayStation 5

Sometimes, you just want to kick back, relax, and enjoy some solo gaming, whether it be a single-player experience or some multiplayer by yourself.

And when you’re ready to chill and game by yourself, you don’t want to be spammed by game invites or party chat requests. The homies need to know when it’s time to let you rock on your own, but sometimes they just don’t care.

Thankfully, you can appear offline on the PS5 so people will hopefully leave you alone for a bit and allow you to enjoy some gaming by your lonesome.

Appearing offline on PS5 is a simple operation. Here’s what you need to do.

From the PS5’s home screen, select your profile image on the top right. It should bring up this screen:

Photo via PS5

Here, you can select from Online Status, Profile, Trophies, Switch User, and Log Out.

Select Online Status.

You can choose your online status from here. Select either Online, Busy, or Appear Offline.

And that’s all there is to it. Enjoy your gaming in peace.