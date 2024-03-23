Halo has been exceeding expectations on television, and it returned for a thrilling second season on Feb. 8, 2024. Overall, season two of Halo was quite solid, and it is already making fans wonder whether there will be a third season of Halo.

As soon as I’m done with a TV show, I instantly get the urge to check whether they’ll be back anytime soon. That was also the case for Halo since the episodes Sanctuary, Reach, and Halo got me further invested in the series. When can we expect another season of the Halo show, if at all?

Will there be a Halo season three?

Image via Paramount

Paramount Plus has not confirmed a third season for Halo yet. However, season two was revealed before Halo season one aired, indicating that Paramount could be in it for the long run. Throughout the year, showrunners and producers also expressed their desire to continue the story.

In an interview with Collider, producer Kiki Wolfkill mentioned how the story could extend beyond season two, leaving doors open for future exploration in Halo’s vast universe, but nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet so we’ll have to see whether the story will be explored further.

When would Halo season three potentially release?

Image via Paramount

The wait time between Halo seasons has been roughly two years. This means that Halo season three could be released between Feb. and April 2026. The two-year period has also evolved into the industry standard in the post-COVID era.

While the long wait might do a number on the hype levels for some fans, it’s been a burnout measure for actors allowing them to work on other projects in the meantime.

Halo season three details, returning cast, storylines

Image via Paramount

If you’ve watched the Halo season two finale, you may have a few good guesses on season three’s plot. Personally, I feel like it’s finally time we get a season about Halo with the Master Chief exploring the ring. If this is the storyline for the next season, I would love more episodes since eight or nine may not cut it.

As for who will be back for Halo season three, it would be a safe guess to assume ​key characters like Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) will return to the screen. While a decent majority of the season three cast should also be back, I will refrain from mentioning too many names to avoid spoiling the second season’s ending.

