When does Halo Infinite Battle Royale release?

The battle royale genre made a name for itself even before triple-A shooter games could adapt to the new trend. Realizing the genre’s potential, games like Call of Duty and Battlefield also implemented their own take of the genre into their flagship titles, and it looks like Halo Infinite is the next up on that list.

Halo Infinite’s Battle Royale mode has been involved in multiple leaks, and content creators have started talking about the potential of the game mode. Though 343 Industries hasn’t officially commented on the matter, Halo Infinite Battle Royale is looking at a potential 2022 release.

The start of season three and season four in Halo Infinite can give the developers enough room to roll out the new game mode. The Battle Royale mode is only a fraction of what’s stored for Halo Infinite in the future since the developers are constantly working on new features and events to bring excitement to the game.

The Battle Royale mode may make its debut under the name of “Last Spartan Standing,” which looks to be a decent name for a Battle Royale mode. To find out the latest details about Halo Infinite’s Battle Royale mode, players will need to keep up with the reputable leakers of the scene until the developers release an official statement through their social media challenges.

This article will be updated as more information regarding Halo Infinite’s Battle Royale mode becomes available.